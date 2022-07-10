"In other words, he’s signing with the Raiders" - NFL fans react to news of star OT being arrested at LAX on gun charges

Duane Brown, an NFL offensive tackle who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks, was recently arrested. The free agent was evidently trying to bring a gun through airport security at Los Angeles International Airport.
Law enforcement said that Brown had the gun in his luggage while going through security. It was mentioned that his gun was unloaded, but the police were called immediately and arrested the former star.
The news understandably came as a surprise to many fans and they took to social media to share their thoughts.
The question of why Duane Brown was taking the gun through security is currently unanswered. The debacle is a real spanner in the works for the free agent, who is currently looking for a new franchise in 2022.
Duane Brown's NFL future
The immediate next step for Duane Brown is probably to post bail or pay the fine. Brown will undoubtedly face charges of some sort and possibly disciplinary action from the NFL for the infraction. Once he is released, he'll probably resume training and his search for a new a franchise. Brown is 36, but could have a few years left. This arrest will hurt his prospects, but it's unlikely to force him out of the league.
One potential landing spot is the Carolina Panthers. For years, they've struggled to protect their quarterbacks, possibly resulting in career-altering injuries for former MVP Cam Newton. As they've just traded for Baker Mayfield, they probably want to protect him. They drafted Ikem Ekwonu, but there is another tackle spot they could shore up.
The Dallas Cowboys could also improve their offensive line. Brown is one of the premier offensive linemen, having been named to an All-Pro Team once and the Pro Bowl five times. The Green Bay Packers probably want to protect the highest-paid player in the NFL, so they could also look into signing the former Seahawk.
Presuming Duane Brown gets through this, suitors will certainly come calling.