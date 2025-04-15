Running back Nick Chubb remains unsigned this offseason after breaking his foot last season, just one year after tearing his MCL and ACL. On Tuesday morning, the NFL's X account reshared a video posted by Chubb of his recent workout.

Chubb can be seen squatting 500 pounds during his workout.

Fans on X gave their take on the running back's health. Some fans wondered if he was putting too much strain on his legs, which could be the reason for his injuries.

"Hopefully, that leg still works," a fan said.

Some fans were fatigued by the constant videos of Chubb working out each offseason, followed by more injuries each season.

"Nick Chubb squatting 500+ lbs? Looks like he’s ready to carry the whole Browns roster on his back," one fan said.

"Bros built different," one person wrote.

"We see this clip every offseason, we get it he's strong," one person said.

The running back was once considered one of the best in the league at his position, but the lingering injuries have led to the current uncertainty of his abilities.

"Get him back in Cleveland now. His career is far from over," said another.

Nick Chubb issued message about his future

Nick Chubb is getting his first taste of NFL free agency. The running back, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

On Monday, he shared an Instagram post with a bold message.

"They’ve already wrote my ending when I’m just getting started 🦇," Chubb captioned the post.

There are teams across the NFL that are in need of a veteran running back with Chubb's abilities and athleticism.

