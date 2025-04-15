  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Nick Chubb going viral for squatting over 500 lbs -"Hopefully, that leg still works" 

NFL fans react to Nick Chubb going viral for squatting over 500 lbs -"Hopefully, that leg still works" 

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Apr 15, 2025 18:30 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
Running back Nick Chubb shared a video of his impressive workout.- Source: Getty

Running back Nick Chubb remains unsigned this offseason after breaking his foot last season, just one year after tearing his MCL and ACL. On Tuesday morning, the NFL's X account reshared a video posted by Chubb of his recent workout.

Ad

Chubb can be seen squatting 500 pounds during his workout.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans on X gave their take on the running back's health. Some fans wondered if he was putting too much strain on his legs, which could be the reason for his injuries.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Hopefully, that leg still works," a fan said.
Ad
Ad

Some fans were fatigued by the constant videos of Chubb working out each offseason, followed by more injuries each season.

"Nick Chubb squatting 500+ lbs? Looks like he’s ready to carry the whole Browns roster on his back," one fan said.
"Bros built different," one person wrote.
"We see this clip every offseason, we get it he's strong," one person said.
Ad

The running back was once considered one of the best in the league at his position, but the lingering injuries have led to the current uncertainty of his abilities.

"Get him back in Cleveland now. His career is far from over," said another.

Nick Chubb issued message about his future

Nick Chubb is getting his first taste of NFL free agency. The running back, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

Ad

On Monday, he shared an Instagram post with a bold message.

"They’ve already wrote my ending when I’m just getting started 🦇," Chubb captioned the post.

There are teams across the NFL that are in need of a veteran running back with Chubb's abilities and athleticism.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications