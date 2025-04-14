Will the Chicago Bears add a playmaker on offense in the 2025 NFL draft in their first season with Ben Johnson as head coach? It could happen.

Johnson, being an offensive-minded guru, was hired this offseason to be the Bears' coach. With the Bears picking at No. 10, the team could be thinking about adding a talent at running back.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is expected to be gone by pick 10 (many have the Las Vegas Raiders selecting him), so North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton could be an option.

Speaking of Hampton and the Bears, he visited the team on Monday for his third-known visit. With the news of Hampton visiting the Bears, Chicago fans are excited, with some hoping he gets drafted by their team.

Here's how fans reacted to Hampton's visit with the Bears:

"Please do it Chicago," a fan posted.

"Omarion Hampton to Chicago? That backfield could get scary fast," another fan said.

"Bears-Hampton could be an early surprise if Jeanty is off the board," one fan tweeted.

With the draft being just 10 days away, there is more and more belief that Hampton will in the first round of the draft. While there is a real chance he goes to the Bears at No. 10, other fans hope he slides with the chance that their team drafts him.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"He will be a first-rounder, if not the Bears, the Cowboys, the Broncos, the Steelers, the Vikings, and the Commanders all will really consider him. One of them will definitely take him," a fan wrote.

"He’s a fine player. I’m begging the Bears not to take him at 10," another fan said.

"Hampton to the Bears is a real possibility. But I can also see him going to the Steelers or Broncos," one fan commented.

Hampton has also visited the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

What other players could the Chicago Bears be targetting at No. 10 aside from Omarion Hampton?

Will Campbell during LSU Pro Day - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears have several prospects on their draft board for pick No. 10.

While they have improved their offensive line (specifically the interior OL), they could draft a tackle like LSU's Will Campbell. Staying on the offensive side of the ball, they could add another playmaker at the tight end such, as Penn State's Tyler Warren, if he falls to No. 10.

On defense, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bears upgrade their defensive line and grab a premier edge guy to compliment Montez Sweat, such as Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker.

The Bears could also be targeting Ashton Jeanty but would likely have to trade up to acquire him. Who do you think the Bears will draft at No. 10?

