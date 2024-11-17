Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears looked to come up with a big divisional win today against their divisional rival, the Green Bay Packers.

Trailing 20–19 with three seconds left in the game, the Bears attempted the go-ahead field goal from 46 yards out, which would have given them a 22–20 win against the Packers. However, Green Bay's Karl Brooks blocked the game-winning field goal as the Packers escaped Chicago with a 20–19 victory.

With the loss, the Bears have dropped to 4-6 on the season. Their playoff chances are becoming less and less likely each week. The Bears have now lost four in a row after starting the season 4-2.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Bears fans couldn't handle the loss and reacted on X, formerly Twitter. Many pointed out how Chicago hasn't had the best of luck recently, finding another way to lose another close game.

Expand Tweet

"THE MOST BEARS THING TO DO EVER," a fan tweeted.

"perfect example of teams that find ways to win and teams that find ways to lose," a fan tweeted.

"They may never beat the Packers again!" A fan tweeted.

The fans in the comments didn't hold back about the Bears' struggles. They have lost 11 straight games to the Packers and struggled against their division foe. Some think it will be tough for the Bears to bounce back from today's loss, their fourth loss in a row.

Expand Tweet

"The Bears may never recover after this," one fan tweeted.

"PACKERS BLOCK THE FIELD GOAL 11 STRAIGHT WINS OVER THE BEARS LET’S F**KING GOOOOOO," a fan tweeted.

It will be tough for the Chicago Bears to make a late-season push

NFL: NOV 17 Packers at Bears - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears were viewed as a potential playoff team this season; however, their chances at the postseason continue to diminish.

The Bears added many key players this offseason, including Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift and Rome Odunze, but haven't gotten the results they've been looking for.

After a 1-2 start, the Bears won three in a row, improving to 4-2 and looking like a winning team. However, Chicago lost four in a row, including a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders (16–15) and today's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

While a late-season run isn't impossible, it would be tough for Chicago to win most of its remaining games and become a playoff team. The Bears will have five division games between the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, three of the best teams in the NFC. They'll also have to face the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

How many more games do you think the Bears will win this season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.