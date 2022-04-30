"So I guess they aren’t interested in Baker Mayfield after all" - NFL fans react to Panthers drafting Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

The 2022 NFL Draft has been filled with shockers left and right, but one of the biggest surprises has been the lack of a Baker Mayfield trade from the Cleveland Browns thus far.

Following the Carolina Panthers' selection of Matt Corral in the third round, it became clear that the team had no intention of ever ceding the assets necessary to land the 2017 Heisman winner.

Over the course of two nights, most of the franchises in need of a quarterback have acquired one, leaving Mayfield stuck out in the dust with Cleveland. After what the former No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft said about the team in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade, he will likely never see the field at FirstEnergy Stadium again:

“I feel disrespected. 100 percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

The number of potential landing spots for Mayfield has shrunk to just the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks following the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers added Pitt product Kenny Pickett while Desmond Ridder landed in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Carolina has been dubbed 'Corralina' with the Ole Miss product heading to Charlotte.

It would make little sense for Houston to engage with Cleveland once more after already missing out on trading for Mayfield in the Watson trade. Seattle signed Geno Smith to a deal and landed Drew Lock in the Russell Wilson deal.

Is Mayfield without a clear next step? Perhaps. Either way, the Corral trade had this one fan thinking that was the case:

Baker Mayfield could be an injury replacement in 2022

The Browns and Mayfield appear to be headed for a standoff where the signal-caller will get left out in the dark until a team with a void under center comes calling following an injury.

It's the only feasible way Mayfield will find the field unless Seattle makes a move or the Texans and the Browns enter quarterback negotiations for the second time this offseason.

