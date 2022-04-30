×
"So I guess they aren’t interested in Baker Mayfield after all" - NFL fans react to Panthers drafting Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

NFL fans quickly realized after Carolina chose Matt Corral that Baker Mayfield was never on the agenda
Andrew Hughes
Andrew Hughes
Modified Apr 30, 2022 06:54 PM IST
The 2022 NFL Draft has been filled with shockers left and right, but one of the biggest surprises has been the lack of a Baker Mayfield trade from the Cleveland Browns thus far.

Following the Carolina Panthers' selection of Matt Corral in the third round, it became clear that the team had no intention of ever ceding the assets necessary to land the 2017 Heisman winner.

Over the course of two nights, most of the franchises in need of a quarterback have acquired one, leaving Mayfield stuck out in the dust with Cleveland. After what the former No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft said about the team in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson trade, he will likely never see the field at FirstEnergy Stadium again:

“I feel disrespected. 100 percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I’ve had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

The number of potential landing spots for Mayfield has shrunk to just the Houston Texans and the Seattle Seahawks following the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers added Pitt product Kenny Pickett while Desmond Ridder landed in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Carolina has been dubbed 'Corralina' with the Ole Miss product heading to Charlotte.

It would make little sense for Houston to engage with Cleveland once more after already missing out on trading for Mayfield in the Watson trade. Seattle signed Geno Smith to a deal and landed Drew Lock in the Russell Wilson deal.

Is Mayfield without a clear next step? Perhaps. Either way, the Corral trade had this one fan thinking that was the case:

@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB So I guess the panthers aren’t interested in baker after all

These fans had sympathy for the Browns quarterback.

@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB Poor Baker Mayfield :s
Meanwhile, some fans were ticked that Carolina didn't grab the hometown option Sam Howell.

@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB Would rather have Sam howell
@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB Should have gotten Sam Howell

Far from every fan agreed, with many lauding the Panthers front office on the move.

@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB If y’all don’t understand how lucky you are to have picked this guy with the 94th pick, you will figure it out soon. I’m guessing he thought either the Saints or Falcons would draft him, and they should have. He will be taking his revenge against them for tears to come.
@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB steal of the draft
@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB YES! This is the qb i wanted for them. Scott, you smart son of a gun. Thank you.
@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB W PICK

One fan seems to like Corral but not where he landed.

@NFL @NFLDraft @Panthers @corral_matt @OleMissFB Man that sucks. The only other franchise besides the Texans that I hoped wouldn’t draft him

Baker Mayfield could be an injury replacement in 2022

The Browns and Mayfield appear to be headed for a standoff where the signal-caller will get left out in the dark until a team with a void under center comes calling following an injury.

It's the only feasible way Mayfield will find the field unless Seattle makes a move or the Texans and the Browns enter quarterback negotiations for the second time this offseason.

Q. Will anyone trade for Baker Mayfield this offseason?

Yes

No

More from Sportskeeda
