  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Dressed like a picnic blanket”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives in checkered suit for Jaguars vs. Chiefs showdown

“Dressed like a picnic blanket”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives in checkered suit for Jaguars vs. Chiefs showdown

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:16 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes has arrived for Monday's game vs. Jaguars - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes has arrived for today's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars - and in style.

Ad

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was seen entering Everbank Stadium dressed in a pink checkered suit and brown suede shoes and dragging some brown designer leather bags.

It stood in stark contrast to Trevor Lawrence, who opted for a more utilitarian look - a predominantly black team jacket over a white shirt and jeans:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

And there were reactions aplenty:

Ad
Ad
Ad
"He looks sharp!" one complimented.
"Patrick Mahomes suit is so fine," another gushed.
"We don't care how they dress or who they're dating... just football please," another grumbled.

The game is expected to kick off at 8:15 pm ET on ABC and ESPN.

Patrick Mahomes liking rookie RB Brashard Smith's rise

For most of his career, Patrick Mahomes has not had a dominant rusher in the mold of franchise legends like Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, and Jamaal Charles.

Ad

Kareem Hunt seemed to be the next great one, only for legal issues to derail his trajectory. Isiah Pacheco was next to be complimented after an explosive rookie season, but injuries have robbed him of his productivity.

However, 2025 may be different. Rookie Brashard Smith has seen his playing time increase over the beginning of the season, and Mahomes sees a "special" player within, as he put it when speaking to the media during Thursday's practice:

Ad
“He’s done a great job... of taking it in and going out there and executing at a high level. It helps that he played receiver a lot, so he can run routes. And he also played running back, so he can run between the tackles, and those are special football players to have because it keeps the defenses guessing.”
Ad

Head coach Andy Reid also spoke about Smith:

“From a mental standpoint, he’s picked it up well. He’s in a good room where guys can help him and have done some of things in the past that we’re asking him to do. He’s willing to listen. He is a very humble kid and works hard.”

As of this writing, Smith, who did not play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, has seven carries for 24 yards and three receptions for another 27.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications