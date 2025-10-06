“Dressed like a picnic blanket”: NFL fans react as Patrick Mahomes arrives in checkered suit for Jaguars vs. Chiefs showdown

Patrick Mahomes has arrived for today's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars - and in style.On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was seen entering Everbank Stadium dressed in a pink checkered suit and brown suede shoes and dragging some brown designer leather bags.It stood in stark contrast to Trevor Lawrence, who opted for a more utilitarian look - a predominantly black team jacket over a white shirt and jeans:And there were reactions aplenty:Elvis Sinosickk @ElvisSinosickkLINK@NFL @NFLPlus Dressed like a picnic blanketD @DontBetOnTatumLINK@NFL @NFLPlus I guess that's what you wear to your own funeral. Jags destroy them tonightFrosh pappi @froshofAiLINK@NFL @NFLPlus Patrick Mahomes dressed for the occasion&quot;He looks sharp!&quot; one complimented.&quot;Patrick Mahomes suit is so fine,&quot; another gushed.&quot;We don't care how they dress or who they're dating... just football please,&quot; another grumbled.The game is expected to kick off at 8:15 pm ET on ABC and ESPN.Patrick Mahomes liking rookie RB Brashard Smith's riseFor most of his career, Patrick Mahomes has not had a dominant rusher in the mold of franchise legends like Priest Holmes, Larry Johnson, and Jamaal Charles.Kareem Hunt seemed to be the next great one, only for legal issues to derail his trajectory. Isiah Pacheco was next to be complimented after an explosive rookie season, but injuries have robbed him of his productivity.However, 2025 may be different. Rookie Brashard Smith has seen his playing time increase over the beginning of the season, and Mahomes sees a &quot;special&quot; player within, as he put it when speaking to the media during Thursday's practice:“He’s done a great job... of taking it in and going out there and executing at a high level. It helps that he played receiver a lot, so he can run routes. And he also played running back, so he can run between the tackles, and those are special football players to have because it keeps the defenses guessing.”Head coach Andy Reid also spoke about Smith:“From a mental standpoint, he’s picked it up well. He’s in a good room where guys can help him and have done some of things in the past that we’re asking him to do. He’s willing to listen. He is a very humble kid and works hard.”As of this writing, Smith, who did not play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, has seven carries for 24 yards and three receptions for another 27.