"Injury approaching" - NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes’ offseason dad bod

Patrick Mahomes, like most quarterbacks, has seldom been one to prioritize maintaining his abs - instead focusing on intelligence. However, the latest image of him has still raised concerns among a select few.

The Kansas City Chiefs star recently golfed alongside his wife Brittany and children Sterling Skye and Patrick Lavon III aka Bronze. But apparently, his bulging stomach was too apparent for some fans to ignore:

And their negativity can be seen below:

But others sought to alleviate the concern, mentioning that he has often (if not always) looked like that in the offseason - only to regain his fitness and sharpness in the preseason and have dominant perfomances once play resumes:

"We doing this again?" one groaned.

"They used to say the same about Tom Brady. How did that work out for him???" another compared.

"These 'fans' should do themselves a favor and look up paddy pimblett in camp vs out of camp," another demanded.

Insider warns that 2025 will be "the toughest" that Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs have ever faced

Ever since he assumed the reins in Kansas City in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has had a stranglehold on the AFC West, continuing the streak of AFC West division titles that Alex Smith began in 2016. The most adversity that he and the Chiefs have faced was in 2023, when a problematic wideout corps led to a somewhat underwhelming 11-6 record - only for them to win the Super Bowl anyway.

2024 looked to be an improvement, as they went 15-2 despite needing to fight for most of those wins. But then they were routed at the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles.

And for ESPN's Adam Schefter, it is just an omen of what is to come in 2025. Speaking on Thursday's episode of NFL Live, he foresaw the team going 11-6 again:

"This may just be the single toughest division and the most division challenges that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have faced since he started as the Chiefs' starting quarterback."

He continued:

"The Denver Broncos should be improved over where they were last year. The Chargers in their second under Jim Harbaugh should be that much tougher. And the Raiders have a new head coach, a new attitude, a new running back that's gonna be able to help carry that offense."

The chiefs begin their season on September against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Kickoff is at 8:15 pm ET on YouTube TV.

