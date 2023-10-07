Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today. Mahomes does have the advantage in career accolades because of his two Super Bowl titles and two NFL Most Valuable Player awards.

However, Herbert has turned the Los Angeles Chargers into a playoff contender. Their rivalry will make the AFC West exciting for years to come. But they’ve set the competition aside to appear in Subway’s latest commercial for its MVP Rewards.

Football fans react to Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert’s Subway commercial

Patrick Mahomes tweeted:

“Being an MVP is rewarding especially when we're talking @SUBWAY MVPs! Join now to rack up points to use towards free subs. 🏆🏈🥖 #SubwayPartner”

The commercial started with Mahomes making a quick plug about Subway’s MVP rewards. Then, Justin Herbert appears in the next frame while holding a Subway sandwich. Herbert said:

“Super Bowl MVPs do get all the perks?”

Mahomes answered:

“I’m talking about Subway MVP. It’s a way bigger deal.”

Justin Herbert asked again:

“Do you get a trophy for that?”

Patrick Mahomes closed the conversation with:

“I wish.”

This commercial had one football fan commenting:

“So inspirational”

Another Twitter user mentioned:

“Fraudulent mvp imo”

Here are other reactions to Mahomes and Herbert’s Subway commercial.

Mahomes is raking in a ton of money following his individual and team success. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback agreed to restructure his ten-year, $450 million contract, getting an additional $43.3 million from 2023 to 2026.

He is also earning millions from endorsement deals with brands like Oakley, State Farm, Head and Shoulders, T-Mobile, and Adidas, among others. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert has endorsement deals with Nike, Pepsi, Amazon, Fanatics, and Bose, to name a few.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert head-to-head record

Mahomes and Herbert have had intense NFL battles since the Los Angeles Chargers selected the former Oregon standout sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Their first encounter happened in Week 2 of the 2020 season, wherein Herbert was making his first NFL start as Tyrod Taylor’s replacement.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won that game in overtime at SoFi Stadium, 23-20. The Chargers responded with a Week 18 victory at Arrowhead Stadium, but Mahomes didn’t play because they’ve already clinched a playoff spot.

Like in 2020, the Chargers won at Arrowhead Stadium during their 2021 Week 3 showdown. But Mahomes and the Chiefs answered with a Week 15 overtime victory at SoFi Stadium. Last season, the Chargers lost both regular-season games against the Chiefs.

As of the 2022 season, Mahomes has a 4-1 edge over Herbert in their head-to-head matchup. The Chiefs and the Chargers will meet for the first time in 2023 in Week 7.