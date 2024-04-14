NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes' viral interaction with Lionel Messi: "Messi doesn’t know who tf he is"

Ahead of the latest Inter Miami match, Patrick Mahomes got to go behind the scenes and meet arguably the greatest player in another football: Lionel Messi. The soccer star greeted the two-time NFL MVP, with Mahomes offering up some good luck for the impending game.

Expand Tweet

The two spoke and shook hands, but it didn't appear like Messi was totally certain of who he was speaking with. He didn't say much and simply offered a handshake as well in a brief video that lasted all of eight seconds. Their interaction lasted about five seconds.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans laughed at this, noting the irony of the most famous athlete in one sport not quite recognizing perhaps the most famous athlete in another sport. Both play in America, but Messi has worldwide recognition that Mahomes evidently doesn't have quite yet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Messi said who's this fan," one response joked.

Messi does not really speak English. He has learned a bit to communicate with American players on the pitch, but he doesn't speak it himself. Fans noted that he might have had no clue what the Kansas City Chiefs star said to him.

"I don’t think Messi understood a word he said," one fan replied.

"Messi was mad confused," another said.

"Bro did not know what Patrick was saying," one person laughed.

Messi would go on to be an integral part of Inter Miami's win, as he usually is. The Argentinian superstar launched a scorcher from outside the box as one of three goals. They ended up needing all three, as Luis Suarez's final score marked the winner.

Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes among the most popular athletes in America

Lionel Messi is perhaps the most popular athlete in the world, rivaled maybe only by Cristiano Ronaldo. Since Messi now plays in the United States, he instantly became one of the country's most prominent players.

Lionel Messi met Patrick Mahomes recently

That is also true for Patrick Mahomes. Futbol may reign supreme internationally, but the NFL is top dog in America. As its arguable best and most recognizable star, Mahomes has that quality as well.