The NFL is adopting a massive change in 2025. The league's operations representatives revealed that referees will no longer rely on the chain gang to measure first downs and will use the Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system to determine the line to gain.

The chain gang will remain on the sidelines as a backup, but the referees will bank on the technology to judge whether the ball crossed the line to gain.

The move comes on the heels of the massive controversy in the AFC Championship Game. On a critical drive late in the game, the Buffalo Bills ran a quarterback draw with Josh Allen on fourth down and he had seemingly gotten past the line to gain. However, the referees spotted the ball short, leading to a turnover.

Fans on social media made jokes about the rule change at Allen and the Bills' expense:

"How much help does Josh Allen need?" @zayflowersgoat asked.

"No surprise, the Bills start to cry and we change the whole rule book for them," @Bompton303 said.

"Josh Allen not being able to beat the Chiefs once again resulted in an NFL rule change. And they say Lamar is the golden child of the NFL," @mvp_wizz added.

This marked the second time a Bills loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game led to a rule change.

What do you think of the NFl's new virtual measurement system? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

