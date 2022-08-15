"Someone putting that out to get the 49ers price down" - NFL fans react to reports of Jimmy Garoppolo being a pain for coaches ahead of proposed trade

Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco is set to come to an end. But as the San Francisco 49ers prepare themselves to trade their quarterback, a story broke that could complicate matters.

A column was published by the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver last week. In it, a former 49ers coach recounted the time Garoppolo apparently ghosted the franchise after signing a five-year contract worth $137.5 million. At the time, this was the largest contract in NFL history by annual value.

The former 49ers coach told Silver:

“Once he left that press conference (after announcing the extension) nobody heard from him for weeks and weeks. He didn’t return calls, he didn’t return texts — he basically just vanished. And we were looking at each other going, ‘What just happened?’”

The coach went on to add that Garoppolo's vanishing act had become a regular occurrence every offseason. Except for the offseason in which Trey Lance arrived. NFL fans, however, were quick to point to a conspiracy, claiming that the timing was specifically aimed at bringing the price down on any trade for Garoppolo.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has made it clear that Jimmy Garoppolo is no longer in their plans with Trey Lance set to take over. NFL fans on Twitter believe the timing of the report is a little conspicuous, especially with Garoppolo essentially in trade limbo. Here are some of the top comments from Twitter:

Possible landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

With one foot out the door in San Francisco, Jimmy Garoppolo has been strongly linked with the Cleveland Browns. They have a quarterback issue of their own, with Deshaun Watson in limbo. Watson's status for the season is up in the air as he awaits the outcome of the NFL's appeal against his six-game suspension. This on the back of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits that were filed against him.

With the NFL seeking a year-long ban, the Browns are in a tough spot. If Watson misses the season, they will have to find a quality quarterback if they are to reach their expectations. Considering they have a roster that could seriously compete for the AFC North, they are likely to look closely at Garoppolo.

However, there are some factors that could hinder any possible trade. As part of the extension he signed with the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo is owed $25 million this season. This could make the Browns think twice even with Watson out. Secondly, the Browns do not have a boatload of talent to send the 49ers' way to grease the wheels on a trade.

If the quarterback is still on the 49ers roster when the season begins, they will have to pay him the full $25 million. The Browns will likely wait until San Francisco either sweetens the deal or cuts the quarterback before making a move.

Jimmy Garoppolo has also been linked with the New York Giants. The Giants seem to be stagnating in recent years and losing confidence in quarterback Daniel Jones. With fights breaking out in practice, the Giants could use some optimism. Garoppolo could be the answer to their problems.

We will see where the quarterback lands in the near future.

