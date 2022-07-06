"Criminals have them and good people don’t. Allow law biding citizens to carry" - NFL fans react to RGIII's message following fatal shooting in Illinois

NFL Free Agent Robert Griffin III, also known as RGIII, took to social media to express his disappointment after yet another mass shooting shook the United States of America. The shooting took place in Highland Park, Illinois, when a gunman started firing at a Fourth of July parade from a nearby rooftop.

Expressing his frustration with the event, RGIII wrote:

"The only thing we should be shooting on July 4th is fireworks not innocent men, women & children. That goes for every day actually. Yet we had another mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois today. 6 people dead. More than 30 wounded. This is America on our OWN Independence Day."

Fans were quick to react to RGIII's post. One fan wrote:

"Truly, I'm so saddened by this and all of the past events of similar atrocities.. It really needs to stop. For so many to look upon and treat life as meaningless is such a travesty and slap in the face to Almighty God, the Creator of all life."

Responding to the post, one fan even criticized the country's gun laws. He further argued that 'law abiding citizens' should be allowed to carry firearms for their safety. He wrote:

"This is the result of struck gun laws. Criminals have them and good people don’t. Allow law biding citizens to carry."

Another fan seemed to be in agreement that citizens should be allowed to carry guns:

How other's reacted to RGIII's post on Highland Park Shooting

This individual had some strong words about the holiday:

This user provided a solution to the broader problem:

This individual showcased their sheer frustration:

Highland Park Shooting on the 4th of July

The mass shooting took place on Monday, when Robert E Crimo III, 22 - who was later arrested by the police as a 'person of interest' - opened fire at a parade in the Chicago suburb. The shooting reportedly occurred around 10:14 a.m.

The shooting ended up killing six people and wounding another 38. Five of the six victims died instantly. The sixth victim was taken to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Crimo, also known as 'Bobby', escaped the scene after the shooting and was on the run for around eight hours. Some reports suggest he escaped the scene dressed in women’s clothing, but was later identified based on the weapon left behind. He was arrested in Lake Forest after a short chase when an officer attempted to stop him at a traffic stop. Authorities have even reported that Crimo allegedly obtained the "high powered" rifle via legal means.

