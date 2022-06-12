"People are allowed to think and say what they want within normal constraints" - NFL fans react to Ron Rivera being slammed for fining Jack Del Rio over Capital Riot comments

Ron Rivera is the latest individual to have gotten caught up in the fallout from Jack Del Rio's Capitol riots comments. Earlier in the week, the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator described the riots of January 6, 2021, as a "mere dust up," and after he uttered those ill-conceived words, the NFL world went into meltdown.
The Commanders hastily issued a statement and Del Rio later tweeted an apology from his now-closed account saying:
"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dustup was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, payers, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions.
Commanders' Head Coach Ron Rivera was initially unwilling to give any response when asked about the incident. However, it has now been confirmed that he fined Del Rio $100,000 in a statement released by the team on Rivera's behalf.
Ron Rivera's intervention has sparked a wave of criticism from fans on social media, after FOX News firebrand Tucker Carlson labelled the Commanders HC a "fascist moron."
Fans on Twitter have also had some choice words, with some users raising concerns about the loss of Second Amendment rights:
And it obviously wasn't long before Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James made an appearance:
Some users were suggesting a boycott of the Commanders and the NFL:
There was an acceptance from some that while they agreed with Del Rio's sentiments, his choice of words was still poor:
Naturally, many were in agreement with the fine given to Del Rio, and there was a groundswell of support for Ron Rivera. Users on Twitter were keen to remind those labelling him "unpatriotic" of his background:
There was also a reminder from numerous fans that freedom of speech does not mean freedom from the consequences:
The Del Rio incident is the last thing that the Washington Commanders need right now, with Gruden's lawsuit and a Senate investigation pending. It was also going to spark passionate debate from both sides of the divide, and it certainly has lit the blue touch paper. Will the fine handed out to veteran DC be the end of the matter?