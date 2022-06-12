"People are allowed to think and say what they want within normal constraints" - NFL fans react to Ron Rivera being slammed for fining Jack Del Rio over Capital Riot comments

Ron Rivera is the latest individual to have gotten caught up in the fallout from Jack Del Rio's Capitol riots comments. Earlier in the week, the Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator described the riots of January 6, 2021, as a "mere dust up," and after he uttered those ill-conceived words, the NFL world went into meltdown.

The Recount @therecount Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio says there are “two standards” between Black Lives Matter protests and January 6th:



The Commanders hastily issued a statement and Del Rio later tweeted an apology from his now-closed account saying:

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dustup was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry. I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America. I love, respect, and support all my fellow coaches, payers, and staff that I work with and respect their views and opinions.

Commanders' Head Coach Ron Rivera was initially unwilling to give any response when asked about the incident. However, it has now been confirmed that he fined Del Rio $100,000 in a statement released by the team on Rivera's behalf.

Ron Rivera's intervention has sparked a wave of criticism from fans on social media, after FOX News firebrand Tucker Carlson labelled the Commanders HC a "fascist moron."

Fans on Twitter have also had some choice words, with some users raising concerns about the loss of Second Amendment rights:

RickJames🇺🇸🇮🇹🇷🇺 @RickJam16199305 @ClayTravis @Based1717 @TuckerCarlson DISGRACE that they fined him for being honest. I guess the first amendment is canceled, now it’s chip away at the second. That problem with that is 2A fights back. @ClayTravis @Based1717 @TuckerCarlson DISGRACE that they fined him for being honest. I guess the first amendment is canceled, now it’s chip away at the second. That problem with that is 2A fights back.

Jose @Jose19811951 @ProFootballTalk Hard to believe we are fining people for free speech. @ProFootballTalk Hard to believe we are fining people for free speech.

And it obviously wasn't long before Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James made an appearance:

StockJock @StockJock6 @ClayTravis @TuckerCarlson LeBron James can go on and on about left wing drivel but Del Rio asks one question and gets a 100k fine. @ClayTravis @TuckerCarlson LeBron James can go on and on about left wing drivel but Del Rio asks one question and gets a 100k fine.

Some users were suggesting a boycott of the Commanders and the NFL:

sailfishgolfer @sailfishgolfer twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/… Chuck Callesto @ChuckCallesto BREAKING REPORT: Washington Commanders Fine Defensive Coach Jack Del Rio $100,000 for Calling January 6 Capitol Riot a “Dust Up” Compared to George Floyd Riots... BREAKING REPORT: Washington Commanders Fine Defensive Coach Jack Del Rio $100,000 for Calling January 6 Capitol Riot a “Dust Up” Compared to George Floyd Riots... Just another reason to boycott the @NFL Just another reason to boycott the @NFL twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/…

Democrats are liars @laidbacknow @newsmax It’s time to boycott the nfl, they don’t believe in free speech, let them know if pride month is more important then the rest of its fans then we won’t be a part of it anymore @newsmax It’s time to boycott the nfl, they don’t believe in free speech, let them know if pride month is more important then the rest of its fans then we won’t be a part of it anymore

There was an acceptance from some that while they agreed with Del Rio's sentiments, his choice of words was still poor:

Anthony @easy_money88 @ProFootballTalk Shouldn’t have used the phrase “dust up” but otherwise straight facts from Del Rio. @ProFootballTalk Shouldn’t have used the phrase “dust up” but otherwise straight facts from Del Rio.

Naturally, many were in agreement with the fine given to Del Rio, and there was a groundswell of support for Ron Rivera. Users on Twitter were keen to remind those labelling him "unpatriotic" of his background:

Positive Damage @positivedamage



- Real patriot born on an Army base to a father who served 32 years

- All-American CFB player

- Super Bowl winner as player, coached Panthers to another

- 2x NFL coach of the year

- Cancer survivor

- George Halas Award winner @ProFootballTalk Here's who Rivera really is:- Real patriot born on an Army base to a father who served 32 years- All-American CFB player- Super Bowl winner as player, coached Panthers to another- 2x NFL coach of the year- Cancer survivor- George Halas Award winner wearethemighty.com/mighty-sports/… @ProFootballTalk Here's who Rivera really is:- Real patriot born on an Army base to a father who served 32 years- All-American CFB player- Super Bowl winner as player, coached Panthers to another- 2x NFL coach of the year- Cancer survivor- George Halas Award winner wearethemighty.com/mighty-sports/…

There was also a reminder from numerous fans that freedom of speech does not mean freedom from the consequences:

Vinnie travi @vinnie_travi @mattjb17 @ProFootballTalk Why can't people get what freedom of speach means? It means you can't be jailed.. It doesn't mean you can't be punished by your employer.. Why can't people get it @mattjb17 @ProFootballTalk Why can't people get what freedom of speach means? It means you can't be jailed.. It doesn't mean you can't be punished by your employer.. Why can't people get it

Jason DuBois @jdubs28 @mattjb17 @ProFootballTalk Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences. Freedom of speech also refers to the government, the government can’t throw you in jail for saying something they don’t like. That has nothing to do with an employer (Commanders) or even a social media site like this. @mattjb17 @ProFootballTalk Freedom of speech is not freedom from consequences. Freedom of speech also refers to the government, the government can’t throw you in jail for saying something they don’t like. That has nothing to do with an employer (Commanders) or even a social media site like this.

The Del Rio incident is the last thing that the Washington Commanders need right now, with Gruden's lawsuit and a Senate investigation pending. It was also going to spark passionate debate from both sides of the divide, and it certainly has lit the blue touch paper. Will the fine handed out to veteran DC be the end of the matter?

