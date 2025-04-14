Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk are close friends despite playing on different teams. After all, they played one season together at Arizona State. And they reunited for a special occasion.

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver married his long-time girlfriend Rochelle Searight, with whom he shares a son, 4-year-old Braylon. However, it was the party that generated fans' interest.

In a short clip, the Washington Commanders quarterback's mother, Regina Jackson, can be seen dancing with her son (at around 0:07):

And there was much humor all around:

More reactions can be seen below:

"God I feel bad for any woman he ends up with," one "commiserated".

"Commanders need to sign her, the way she playing defense", one "implored".

"She really dating her son," another insinuated.

Deebo Samuel cites Brandon Aiyuk as inspiration for admiring new Commanders teammate Jayden Daniels

By the end of the 2025 season, at least one player will have known both Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk: Deebo Samuel.

The dual-threat wide receiver was the latter's teammate in Santa Clara, forming a potent pairing that helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII alongside the likes of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk, and George Kittle. But their partnership ended last month, when he was traded to the Commanders.

Still, that does not prevent him from citing Aiyuk as a reason for appreciating his new teammates better, especially his new quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Speaking at his introductory press conference, Samuel said:

"Brandon Aiyuk is one of Jayden's best friends. So I've kind of been watching him for a little minute now because me and B.A. are so close. Just to see him grow and see how well he played last year I was like, man why not try to come over here and help in any aspect that I can."

He continued:

"(Daniels) was at LSU. That's all B.A. used to talk about, 'My boy is about to win the Heisman. My boy is about to do this, my boy's about to do that.’ He won the Heisman and came to the league and played extremely well. Everything Aiyuk said would happen, happened.”

Being one of 25 teams with a returning head coach, the Commanders begin spring camp on April 21.

