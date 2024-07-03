  • NFL
  • NFL fans react to Tashaun Gipson's 6-game suspension - "Stupid idiot" "Cheating a*s Niners"

NFL fans react to Tashaun Gipson's 6-game suspension - "Stupid idiot" "Cheating a*s Niners"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jul 03, 2024 00:01 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers Media Availability
Tashaun Gipson must sit out the first six games of 2024 (Credits: Getty)

Tashaun Gipson will not be seen on the field soon. The free agent safety, who last played for the San Francisco 49ers, was suspended for six games on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said he received the sanction for violating the NFL's PEDs policy, but it is not yet known what substance he ingested.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans largely mocked both him and his former team on X:

"Typical whiners thug behavior," a fan said.

More of that sentiment can be seen below:

"Knew it lol," one fan said.
"Niners should forfeit games and picks," another fan said.
"Patriots will sign him with their long line of Juicers," one fan said.

An overview of Tashaun Gipson's career

Interestingly, Tashaun Gipson is one of the few NFL undrafted player success stories.

After going uncalled in 2012 out of Wyoming, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns. As a sophomore, he became the team's starting free safety and recorded his career-high in tackles and pass deflections: 95 (63 solo) and 12 respectively. He would last two more seasons, making his only Pro Bowl in 2014 thanks to a career-high six interceptions.

In 2016, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars and soon became a key component of 2017's "Sacksonville." That defense clinched the AFC South for the team and went as far as the AFC Championship, where they lost to the New England Patriots.

However, the Jaguars heavily regressed in 2018, leading to a massive roster purge. Gipson was among the casualties, and he would land on the divisional rival Houston Texans. But he lasted just one season before being released again.

He signed with the Chicago Bears, forming a potent duo with Eddie Jackson. The two helped the team return to the playoffs despite an 8-8 record, only to be blown out at the New Orleans Saints. They regressed to 6-11 in 2021, but Gipson attained a personal milestone: his first career sack.

In 2022, he would land with the San Francisco 49ers and had his best career stretch in terms of playoff success. After helping the team go 13-4, he reached the NFC Championship, eventually losing at the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers went 12-5 the following season, once again clinching the NFC West. Tashaun Gipson remained a starter despite the emergence of Ji'Ayir Brown, and he finally made the Super Bowl for the first time in his career, only to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
