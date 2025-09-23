“Start giving these guys steroids”: NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin's injury as Commanders WR's status uncertain for Falcons clash

Terry McLaurin entered 2025 with the hopes of doubling up on his newfound connection with Jayden Daniels. However, the season has started to go off the rails for the receiver. After three lackluster games, the touchdown-less receiver's year took another bad turn for Washington Commanders fans and fantasy football managers due to a quad injury that cropped up in Week 3.According to a Sept. 23 report posted on X by Adam Schefter, the injury now has a chance to continue into Week 4, affecting his chances to play against the Atlanta Falcons. The receiver is currently seeking more information.The development has raised the ire of NFL fans, with some taking shots at the situation, including a call for action.Overall, the reaction was mixed. Some fans expressed frustration at the development, others predicted how it would affect the Commanders going forward, while one segment of fans offered get-well wishes.&quot;Does anyone else on my f***ing fantasy team wanna get hurt?&quot; one fan exclaimed.&quot;This the deebo game,&quot; another predicted.&quot;Hard luck for him! Hope he recovers well!!&quot; another posted.Despite lacking a touchdown catch, the receiver was trending up in production every game this season before the injury struck, starting with 27 receiving yards on Sept. 7 before eventually posting 74 receiving yards on Sept. 21. Unless a radical positive development happens, McLaurin's linear rise appears to have hit a wall.Terry McLaurin's injury underlines budding issue for Washington CommandersTerry McLaurin at Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders - Source: ImagnMany predicted big things for the Washington Commanders this season. However, despite sitting with a 2-1 record, things are not as good under the hood. Terry McLaurin's injury is just one of four notable injuries plaguing the unit after three games.Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed Week 3 with a knee injury, wide receiver Noah Brown is questionable for Week 4, missing Week 3 due to a groin injury, according to John Keim of ESPN.In addition to McLaurin's injury, backup tight end John Bates is also dealing with a groin injury, leaving his status for Week 4 in doubt.At this point, the injury bug plaguing the Commanders is dangerously close to becoming an injury epidemic. Currently at 2-1 and set to face a motivated Atlanta Falcons team in Week 4, the Commanders could have an uphill battle if some or all of their current injury woes keep pace.Will the injuries catch up to the Commanders against the Falcons, or will enough pieces be available to stem the tide?