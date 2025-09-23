  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Start giving these guys steroids”: NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin's injury as Commanders WR's status uncertain for Falcons clash

“Start giving these guys steroids”: NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin's injury as Commanders WR's status uncertain for Falcons clash

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:51 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Terry McLaurin's injury as Commanders WR's status uncertain for Falcons clash - Source: Getty

Terry McLaurin entered 2025 with the hopes of doubling up on his newfound connection with Jayden Daniels. However, the season has started to go off the rails for the receiver. After three lackluster games, the touchdown-less receiver's year took another bad turn for Washington Commanders fans and fantasy football managers due to a quad injury that cropped up in Week 3.

Ad

According to a Sept. 23 report posted on X by Adam Schefter, the injury now has a chance to continue into Week 4, affecting his chances to play against the Atlanta Falcons. The receiver is currently seeking more information.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The development has raised the ire of NFL fans, with some taking shots at the situation, including a call for action.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad

Overall, the reaction was mixed. Some fans expressed frustration at the development, others predicted how it would affect the Commanders going forward, while one segment of fans offered get-well wishes.

"Does anyone else on my f***ing fantasy team wanna get hurt?" one fan exclaimed.
"This the deebo game," another predicted.
"Hard luck for him! Hope he recovers well!!" another posted.
Ad

Despite lacking a touchdown catch, the receiver was trending up in production every game this season before the injury struck, starting with 27 receiving yards on Sept. 7 before eventually posting 74 receiving yards on Sept. 21. Unless a radical positive development happens, McLaurin's linear rise appears to have hit a wall.

Terry McLaurin's injury underlines budding issue for Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin at Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
Terry McLaurin at Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

Many predicted big things for the Washington Commanders this season. However, despite sitting with a 2-1 record, things are not as good under the hood. Terry McLaurin's injury is just one of four notable injuries plaguing the unit after three games.

Ad

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed Week 3 with a knee injury, wide receiver Noah Brown is questionable for Week 4, missing Week 3 due to a groin injury, according to John Keim of ESPN.

In addition to McLaurin's injury, backup tight end John Bates is also dealing with a groin injury, leaving his status for Week 4 in doubt.

At this point, the injury bug plaguing the Commanders is dangerously close to becoming an injury epidemic. Currently at 2-1 and set to face a motivated Atlanta Falcons team in Week 4, the Commanders could have an uphill battle if some or all of their current injury woes keep pace.

Will the injuries catch up to the Commanders against the Falcons, or will enough pieces be available to stem the tide?

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications