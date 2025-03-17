  • home icon
By Henrique Bulio
Modified Mar 17, 2025 21:47 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
Tetairoa McMillan ran an impressive 40-yard dash for NFL teams - Source: Getty

Tetairoa McMillan is widely considered the No. 1 receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft by draft scouts. The Arizona wide receiver has a 6-foot-4, 219-pound frame that impressed during his college career and earned him nationwide recognition after three great years at the university.

As it happens with every prospect, McMillan's frame raised questions about his athleticism. After the season ended, there were questions about his speed, which only grew when he decided to skip the 40-yard-dash during the NFL Combine. But the receiver answered those questions on Monday.

McMillan recorded a projected 4.48 running the 40-yard dash during a private workout for NFL teams, an excellent number for a receiver of his size and weight. NFL fans were also impressed with his run and called for his draft stock to rise again:

"Nice, just bumped himself up to top 10 again," said one impressed fan.

"Wait, why didn't he wanna run the 40 then? That's fast for a dude his size," another impressed fan wrote.
"Ridiculous for a guy his size. Someone will get a great player," was another opinion on his fantastic run.

It was first reported that Arizona hosted a Pro Day on Monday, but that was not the case. Instead, the receiver hosted a private workout for NFL teams who wanted to take a look at his skills.

Tetairoa McMillan is an adored prospect by NFL scouts

The Arizona Wildcats wide receiver will surely become a first-round pick in April. Even though scouts could disagree on his placement in boards, he's discussed in the range of top 10 to top 15 in big boards and mock drafts.

Here's what NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has to say about the receiver:

"McMillan is a tall, rangy receiver. He primarily lines up outside, though he’ll take some reps in the slot. He lacks ideal suddenness or burst in his release, but he’s a smooth, easy mover.
"He has outstanding body control and high-point skills. His catch radius is a real weapon in the red zone. He’s been productive after the catch because of his strength and physicality."

Teams such as the New England Patriots (#4), the Carolina Panthers (#8) and the New Orleans Saints (#9) could emerge as suitors for the wide receiver.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
