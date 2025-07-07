"What people will do for 5 seconds of fame" - NFL fans react as Titans supporter gets hilarious Cam Ward tattoo on arm

Cam Ward is looked upon as the future of the Tennessee Titans and one fan has taken that notion to physical extremes. On Sunday, a fan named Mitchell Firkins, per X, revealed that he had completed work on a tattoo bearing the rookie quarterback's name, albeit with emojis replacing the "a"s:
As soon as the image dropped, fans mocked the design:
"Some LOVE the HARD DRUGS," another "lamented".
"Anyone who gets a sports tattoo should be deported," another "demanded".
"Wtf," one shuddered.
"Going for the worst tattoos of all time, eh?" another pressed.
In an appearance on SiriusXM's "Movin' the Chains" podcast, left tackle JC Lathan warned that Will Levis would not just "sit over here" and cede the starting job to Ward without a fight when the quarterback competition resumes this month:
"Cam’s not gonna expect it to be just given to him. Throughout the spring, I think that’s the one thing all the coaches and players on the team have seen - both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot."
Cam Ward predicted to reach significant benchmark in rookie season
The hype around Cam Ward partly stems from the collapse of the Titans' quarterbacks over the past two seasons.
After opening 2022 7-3, Ryan Tannehill started struggling with an ankle injury and led the team to a seven-game losing streak and playoff absence. He was benched for a then-rookie Will Levis after nine games next season and left the team after a last-place finish.
In 2024, it was Levis' turn to hit the bench late in the season, as he ultimately led the league in fumbles lost at six. The Titans fell to 3-14, which landed them the first pick - Cam Ward.
Sports Illustrated's Shawn Childs believes he will impress immediately and accumulate over 4,000 passing yards by January next year:
"Ward should open the season as their starting quarterback. Tennessee ranked poorly in wide receiver catches (164) last season, but they did show a willingness to check down to their running backs and use their tight ends to move the chains. Ward brings a swag to his game, some cockiness."
The team's season begins at the Denver Broncos on September 7. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on Fox.
