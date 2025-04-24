Travis Hunter is about to get a major gift on Thursday: joining an NFL team. But before that, his fiancee Leanne Lenee has a gift of her own, as she gave the Heisman-winning Colorado Buffaloes two-way star a solid gold Rolex watch and bracelet to wear on Draft day:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There was much speculation among fans once the clip spread:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Wonder how she bought that," another thought.

More reactions can be seen below:

"She bought that with HIS money," one joked.

"Using Travis' own money to buy him a Rolex is genius," another said.

"So stupid, these kids worked for nothing yet," another chimed in.

Hunter is expected to marry Lenee on May 24, a month after the Draft. He first revealed the date while speaking on his college teammate Shedeur Sanders' 2Legendary podcast last November (segment begins at 10:36 in the video below):

Ad

Ad

He is also part of a multitude of prospects that sportswear company Adidas added to its list of endorsers. In a press statement, he said:

“Adidas has been great in how they’ve supported me on my journey to the league. I can’t wait for everyone to see the exciting things we’ve got cooking for my rookie season as we bring speed and style together.”

Ad

Travis Hunter delivers final four-word message ahead of Draft

Multiple teams are salivating at the chance of getting a generational two-way player like Travis Hunter and turning him into a Hall of Famer, just as his former head coach Deion Sanders was in the 1990s. Just hours before the Draft, he sent them this message (skip to 02:20):

"Don't make a mistake."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier in the day, his alma mater had delivered a five-word message of its own:

"Travis Hunter no matter what."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a late update, Ian Rapoport reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars had become "a team to watch" for a possible "bold" trade-up from No. 5 to No. 2 for Hunter:

"I am told they are not going to be timid... (General manager) James Gladstone learned from (Los Angeles Rams counterpart) Les Snead. As you know, the Rams have never made a trade they wouldn't at least consider. There's never a move too big; Gladstone (is) from the same line of thinking."

Coverage of the Draft proper begins at 8 PM on ESPN.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles