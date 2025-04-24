Travis Hunter is about to get a major gift on Thursday: joining an NFL team. But before that, his fiancee Leanne Lenee has a gift of her own, as she gave the Heisman-winning Colorado Buffaloes two-way star a solid gold Rolex watch and bracelet to wear on Draft day:
There was much speculation among fans once the clip spread:
"Where she work?" one asked.
"Wonder how she bought that," another thought.
More reactions can be seen below:
"She bought that with HIS money," one joked.
"Using Travis' own money to buy him a Rolex is genius," another said.
"So stupid, these kids worked for nothing yet," another chimed in.
Hunter is expected to marry Lenee on May 24, a month after the Draft. He first revealed the date while speaking on his college teammate Shedeur Sanders' 2Legendary podcast last November (segment begins at 10:36 in the video below):
He is also part of a multitude of prospects that sportswear company Adidas added to its list of endorsers. In a press statement, he said:
“Adidas has been great in how they’ve supported me on my journey to the league. I can’t wait for everyone to see the exciting things we’ve got cooking for my rookie season as we bring speed and style together.”
Travis Hunter delivers final four-word message ahead of Draft
Multiple teams are salivating at the chance of getting a generational two-way player like Travis Hunter and turning him into a Hall of Famer, just as his former head coach Deion Sanders was in the 1990s. Just hours before the Draft, he sent them this message (skip to 02:20):
"Don't make a mistake."
Earlier in the day, his alma mater had delivered a five-word message of its own:
"Travis Hunter no matter what."
In a late update, Ian Rapoport reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars had become "a team to watch" for a possible "bold" trade-up from No. 5 to No. 2 for Hunter:
"I am told they are not going to be timid... (General manager) James Gladstone learned from (Los Angeles Rams counterpart) Les Snead. As you know, the Rams have never made a trade they wouldn't at least consider. There's never a move too big; Gladstone (is) from the same line of thinking."
Coverage of the Draft proper begins at 8 PM on ESPN.
