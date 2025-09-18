“He going to school" "Who told him it was cold” - NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa arriving for Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 clash

Tua Tagovailoa has had a rough start to the 2025 season, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns and eating eight sacks as his Miami Dolphins lost their first two games. Now he enters a pivotal matchup that could determine his ability to rally against a superior team.On Thursday, the one-time Pro Bowl quarterback was seen arriving at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills wearing a team-themed pullover and gray wide-legged sweatpants:And fans had all sorts of reactions to it:PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@NFL @NFLPlus Tua look like he going to school not the gameRedd @_hunter97_LINK@NFL @NFLPlus Who told him it was cold there?Tony Toe Tap @ToeTapULINKUce, please don’t embarrass us&quot;Tua for 200+ YDs tonight?&quot; one wondered.&quot;110 yards 2 pics and a fumbles coming our way!!!&quot; another predicted.&quot;WIN A (expletive) GAME!&quot; another demanded.During a press conference on Tuesday, Tagovailoa admitted to being inferior in skill to Josh Allen:&quot;Dude, he’s top tier. That dude can do literally anything he wants. Definitely different skill set for me. I can’t do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that, and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field with how far and the arm strength that he has, he’s supreme when it comes to that.&quot;Keyshawn Johnson discusses Tua Tagovailoa's change in attitude after signing $212-million extensionBack in 2024, Tua Tagovailoa secured his long-term future when he signed a four-year, $212 million extension with the Dolphins. And according to former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, a new attitude came alonsgise that new montey.Speaking on Wednesday's episode of The Schultz Report, he described the quarterback's maturation from &quot;a church mouse&quot; to a very vocal player - something that had been teased in 2023 when he revealed a massive tattoo on his right arm, as if to make himself stand out:“As soon as he signed his big deal, his hairstyle changed. He got a little more pizzazz to him. He started to talk a little bit more, become a little more, I don’t want to say a leader but he voiced his opinions a little bit more.”He also suggested that this shift may have contributed to tensions within the Dolphins roster. In recent times, Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have not had the best relationship, with head coach Mike McDaniel having had to intervene.