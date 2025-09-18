  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “He going to school" "Who told him it was cold” - NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa arriving for Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 clash

“He going to school" "Who told him it was cold” - NFL fans react to Tua Tagovailoa arriving for Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 18, 2025 22:47 GMT
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty
Tua Tagovailoa has lost the first two games of the 2025 season - Source: Getty

Tua Tagovailoa has had a rough start to the 2025 season, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns and eating eight sacks as his Miami Dolphins lost their first two games. Now he enters a pivotal matchup that could determine his ability to rally against a superior team.

Ad

On Thursday, the one-time Pro Bowl quarterback was seen arriving at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park ahead of the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills wearing a team-themed pullover and gray wide-legged sweatpants:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

And fans had all sorts of reactions to it:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Tua for 200+ YDs tonight?" one wondered.
"110 yards 2 pics and a fumbles coming our way!!!" another predicted.
"WIN A (expletive) GAME!" another demanded.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Tagovailoa admitted to being inferior in skill to Josh Allen:

"Dude, he’s top tier. That dude can do literally anything he wants. Definitely different skill set for me. I can’t do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that, and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field with how far and the arm strength that he has, he’s supreme when it comes to that."
Ad

Keyshawn Johnson discusses Tua Tagovailoa's change in attitude after signing $212-million extension

Back in 2024, Tua Tagovailoa secured his long-term future when he signed a four-year, $212 million extension with the Dolphins. And according to former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, a new attitude came alonsgise that new montey.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of The Schultz Report, he described the quarterback's maturation from "a church mouse" to a very vocal player - something that had been teased in 2023 when he revealed a massive tattoo on his right arm, as if to make himself stand out:

Ad
“As soon as he signed his big deal, his hairstyle changed. He got a little more pizzazz to him. He started to talk a little bit more, become a little more, I don’t want to say a leader but he voiced his opinions a little bit more.”

He also suggested that this shift may have contributed to tensions within the Dolphins roster. In recent times, Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have not had the best relationship, with head coach Mike McDaniel having had to intervene.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications