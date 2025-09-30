  • home icon
  • “Keep him away from Tua”, “Pre-heating CTE oven”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill headbutts teammates while providing motivation for Jets game

“Keep him away from Tua”, “Pre-heating CTE oven”: NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill headbutts teammates while providing motivation for Jets game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 30, 2025 00:36 GMT
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Tyreek Hill headbutts teammates while providing motivation for Jets game - Source: Getty

Tyreek Hill has not been his dominant self lately; but even then, he is not done trying to arouse his teammates from their competitive slumber.

Just before Monday's game against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was seen headbutting his teammates during a huddle:

However, fans could not help but ridicule such actions:

"Don’t do this to Tua you’ll make his CTE even worse," one "begged".
"Careful Tyreek. Don't go abusing or assaulting anyone now," another warned.
"He later said he did that because he thought they were women," another imagined.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler boldly claimed that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be trading for Hill, giving Aaron Rodgers another dynamic weapon beside DK Metcalf:

"The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I'd be willing to bet they'd at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged."

Meanwhile, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson predicted "Cheetah" going to the Washington Commanders to bolster their core after Terry McLaurin's quad/hip injury:

"Deebo Samuel is fine working underneath, but Jayden Daniels needs a deep threat, and HIll is perfect for that role."
Executives, coaches weighs in on Tyreek Hill's trade value

The last time Tyreek Hill was traded away, he netted a rather impressive return of five draft picks. That package consisted of a first-rounder, a second-rounder, and two fourth-rounders, plus a sixth-rounder for the following year.

Three seasons since then, however, he has seen his performance fluctuate. And with him rumored to be on the move again, The Athletic gathered thirteen executives and coaches, all of whom agreed to participate on the condition of anonymity, to discuss his current trade value.

Six of them said the Dolphins could get a third-rounder out of him, just as happened to Davante Adams and Amari Cooper before the 2024 trade deadline. Another wondered if it could be stretched to a second-rounder.

But for one executive, the opportunity had passed a year ago, and circumstances have since damaged his value:

“Tyreek’s value for a trade was last year. The money, off-field accusations and instability would scare me off. He is talented, but that is a huge gamble for any type of valuable pick. You need to do a lot of homework before you make that decision.”

This year's trade deadline will be on November 4.

