Steelers linked to blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade to help Aaron Rodgers excel in Arthur Smith's offense: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines after reports surfaced suggesting they might try to trade for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. On Saturday, ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler, via Steelers Nation, said the team could be looking to give Aaron Rodgers another big-name target to pair with DK Metcalf, who they acquired from Seattle on March 9.

"The Steelers could have one more move in them, and I'd be willing to bet they'd at least have a conversation on Tyreek Hill if Miami engaged," Fowler said. "Curtis Samuel is also a healthy scratch in Buffalo despite making $7.4 million this season."

The Steelers had a wild offseason. They traded away George Pickens to Dallas Cowboys on May 7. The team is 2-1, but their offense still needs work under new coach Arthur Smith.

Graziano on the other hand says the Steelers might focus more on fixing their struggling defense. He also brought up Jakobi Meyers, who asked for a trade from the Raiders and could be available if Vegas falls apart.

With Rodgers at 41, Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers, knows time is running out to win a championship.

ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler's hint at potential Tyreek Hill trade to Steelers 12 days after the Dolphins WR had a meltdown on the sidelines.

It happened during the Week 2 game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots on September 14. Hill was visibly frustated on the field after Tua Tagovailoa missed him wide open late in the fourth quarter.

As the Dolphins lost 33-27, the tension between Hill and Tua became a hot topic.

Ahead of Week 2 game on September 14, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an update on Hill's future. He said that the Miami Dolphins have not received any trade calls about the WR and they do not plan to trade him right now.

Tyreek Hill hinted at his wish to step out of Miami

Looking back, after the Dolphins’ season-ending loss to the Jets in January 2025, Tyreek Hill told reporters:

“I’m out, bro… I gotta do what’s best for me and my family.”

That comment sparked trade rumors, but Hill later apologized and said he was committed to Miami. His agent confirmed he had a good meeting with the team and was not asking to leave.

Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins on March 23, 2022. Right after the trade, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million extension with Miami, making him the highest-paid wide receiver at the time.

