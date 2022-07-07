"Most random workout group I’ve ever seen" - NFL fans react to workout clip featuring Ja’Marr Chase, D’Andre Swift, Jalen Mills and Leonard Fournette

D’Andre Swift, Jalen Mills and Leonard Fournette have all ramped up their preparations for the upcoming NFL season. An intense workout video of the players recently circulated on social media.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift was seen putting in the hard yards alongside Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette also featured in the clip. The quartet were seen running with great intensity on the treadmill together at the gym. Mills, as per usual, was seen sporting his green goblin-like hairstyle.

NFL Fans react to Ja’Marr Chase, D’Andre Swift, Jalen Mills and Leonard Fournette workout video

The video did rounds on social media as the four NFL stars put in a workout session with private strength and conditioning coach Joshua Bush. With the ever growing competition for roster positions, the quartet is focused on spending some time getting into their best possible shape ahead of the new season.

The superstars have been long-time friends, with all except D'Andre Swift originating from Louisiana State University before entering the NFL.

One fan dubbed the group one of the randomest workout groups he has ever seen.

Another user wrote that all the players were from the SEC and they working out together was real brotherhood goals.

Another Twitter user was in serious awe of their intensity. He wrote that the group was "flying without wings."

Another user wrote that Ja'Marr Chase was cruising on the treadmill, while another was very impressed with Fournette's form and shape.

D'Andre Swift will have something to be optimistic about as the Detroit Lions look to better their 2021 showing. Having posted a 3-13-1 record last year, the Lions have put in a great long-term plan. The arrivals of wide receivers D.J. Chark and Tracy Walker should help them perform a lot better in 2022.

The Cincinnati Bengals have also enjoyed a good offseason so far. With their defense struggling during the 2021 NFL season, the team has added cover in La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. The arrival of Hayden Hurst also went under the radar.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have done some interesting business with James White added to the roster alongside Mack Wilson. Having gone on a spending spree last year, New England were expected to cut back this year and it has been a great start. However, Bill Belichick has time and again proven that the Patriots are nowhere near the bottom feeder.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Shaq Mason to their ranks alongside Russell Gage, Logan Hall, Luke Goedeke and Rachaad White. The Bucs have done brilliantly to retain their Superbowl caliber roster, especially with Tom Brady un-retiring.

