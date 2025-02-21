On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys' hopes of having a bounce-back season in 2025 were dealt a massive blow as offensive lineman Zack Martin announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons with the franchise.

Ad

The right guard, who had been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL since entering the league in 2014, reportedly told the Cowboys that he intended to walk away from the game. Martin, 34, had an underwhelming year by his lofty standards in 2024. He was limited to only 10 games due to ankle and shoulder injuries and felt that his body had endured enough punishment throughout his illustrious career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media mourned and celebrated the retirement of arguably the best offensive lineman of the 21st century and one of the greatest ever:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans lamented the Cowboys for never building a roster that could win the Super Bowl and help Zack Martin cap off his stellar career with a championship ring.

"Wasted this man's career smh," wrote @Zooloo_Trojan.

"It’s been a good career for the Zach Martin! Hate that he couldn’t get to the Super Bowl!" said @BishupH.

"As a Cowboys fan, this is a huge loss. Another Hall of Fame career wasted with no rings to show for it," remarked @EKlambara.

Ad

Zack Martin career: A future first-ballot Hall of Famer

Ahead of the 2014 NFL draft, many mocks predicted that the Cowboys wouldn't pass on quarterback Johnny Manziel if he was still available at the 16th spot. However, Dallas opted to pick Zack Martin over the eccentric signal-caller, and the Notre Dame standout proved to be one of the best draft selections in franchise history.

Ad

Martin was named a Pro Bowler and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod in his rookie year. He also finished second in the race for the Offensive Rookie of the Year behind then-New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Over the next five seasons, the right guard was a fixture on the NFC's Pro Bowl list and earned three first-team and two second-team All-Pro nods. Ankle injuries limited him to only 10 games in the 2020 season, but over the next three seasons, he earned three more Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro nods.

Ad

The 2024 season was the worst of Zack Martin's illustrious career. He allowed five sacks in only 10 games, as he struggled with ankle and shoulder injuries, prompting him to call it a day on his career.

The Indianapolis, Indiana, finished his career with nine Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections and only seven holding penalties, an astonishing stat that explains why he'll likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2030.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.