“Does your mom shop for the whole family?” - NFL fans poke fun at Eli Manning’s latest family photo

Eli Manning took to social media to share a family photo of himself along with his brothers Peyton and Cooper, as well as his nephew Arch and dad Archie. This photo shows a lot of NFL history and also, potentially, a glimmer of the NFL's future.

Upon seeing the photograph, fans took to social media themselves to share their thoughts on the family photo.

This fan wondered if the former New York Giants quarterback's mother shopped for the whole family:

Another fan questioned what was going on with Peyton's eyes in the photo:

A photo of a beautiful family, according to a Giants fan:

This fan says welcomes the family to the annual khaki shorts convention:

One person commented that the energy in the photo is the same as the photo of the legendary rap group N.W.A:

A Cleveland Browns fan said that the Manning family has one tailor:

This person observed that the family possesses some very strong genes:

Here, one fan simply wants to know what's happening in this photo:

National recruiting analyst for 247Sports Cooper Petagna feels that quarterback Daniel Jones is somewhere in this photo:

This fan noted that these are different variations of the same outfit:

The Manning family: A dynasty of quarterbacks

Peyton (l), Archie (c), and Eli at a celebrity event

Eli Manning played his entire 16-year NFL career with the Giants, leading them to two Super Bowl victories. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback finished his career in New York as the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (57,023), touchdown passes (366), and game-winning drives (37).

His brother Peyton Manning played the first 13 seasons in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, winning a Super Bowl in the 2006 season. He won four MVP awards, made the Pro Bowl 11 times, and made the first-team All-Pro five times.

He played final four seasons with the Denver Broncos, winning his second Super Bowl. He also won another MVP award while making the Pro Bowl three times and first-team All-Pro twice.

Their father, Archie Manning, played 15 seasons in the league, 11 of which with the New Orleans Saints, and two seasons each with the Houston Oilers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Eli and Peyton's nephew, Arch, committed to playing his collegiate career with the University of Texas. His development through college will doubtless be watched closely by fans and franchises alike. If he impresses in Texas, the sky is the limit for the young man's future.

