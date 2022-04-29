"Christian Kirk and the Jaguars have broken the NFL" - Reddit fans shocked by AJ Brown's surprise trade to Eagles

The 2022 NFL Draft has finally commenced after a month of anticipation, and it is safe to say that the first round did not disappoint. Plenty went on during the draft's opening night, with some blockbuster trades making the headlines, including the Tennessee Titans sending wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some fans believe that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Christian Kirk have broken the NFL in terms of the wide receiver market. The Jaguars acquired the services of Kirk back in March on a four-year contract, in a deal worth $72 million that could eventually rise to $84 million.

NFL @NFL @TomPelissero) Jaguars to sign WR Christian Kirk to four-year, $72M deal with max value of $84M. (via @RapSheet Jaguars to sign WR Christian Kirk to four-year, $72M deal with max value of $84M. (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero) https://t.co/IuO9sfYDb8

Fans on Reddit couldn't hold their feelings in when they saw the news that AJ Brown was being traded, which led to some bold claims about the current state of wide receiver deals we have seen around the league.

One Reddit user believes this all started due to the Kirk deal earlier in the off-season.

Another Reddit user decided to use the opportunity to poke fun at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Reddit user Almbassman quipped that they would be the best Verizon employees that Rodgers would be throwing to.

One user, titanup001, a fan of the Titans, believes they were right to trade Brown away despite being an advocate of his ability.

Reddit user Silverflash-x, a Denver Broncos fan, was surprised that it was Kirk who would destroy the wide receiver market in the NFL.

Jaguars fan Anima_Honorem stated this was the Jaguars' way to ruin everybody's dreams in the league.

Reddit user TurboblueS5 believes it was Jacksonville's plan to see the league in turmoil when acquiring Kirk on such a monster contract.

Another user was a relieved Broncos fan, thankful that Denver had already sorted out a long-term deal for wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Another user stated that the Jaguars have a funny way of operating in the NFL and have the mindset that if we are going to fail, then we will take every other team down with us.

What does Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft have in store?

Day two of the draft is set to continue with exciting picks and potentially even more shocking trade deals.

Round one of the draft saw six wide receivers taken inside the top twenty picks, the most in the common era. With stars like quarterback Malik Willis and linebacker Nakobe Dean still available for selection, day two of the 2022 NFL Draft will surely not disappoint.

Edited by Piyush Bisht