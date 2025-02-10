Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LIX with three-peat expectations. After all, they had defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at LVII two years ago, so there was reason to believe that could do it again.

Instead, what viewers got was a defensive shellacking. The star quarterback was sacked six times and intercepted twice (one of them returned for a touchdown by rookie nickelback Cooper DeJean) as the defending back-to-back Lombardi holders lost 22-40.

And that shocking display of poor performance had some fans speculating that it may have been caused by this Jalen Carter low hit in the first quarter that sent him crashing head-first onto the Caesars Superdome's turf rather violently:

But the Detroit Times refused to buy the theory:

And soon others were joining in the rebuttal:

Other commenters dismissed the notion that the head hit caused Mahomes' rough game.

"Or or or the eagles have a amazing defense and the chiefs have a mid a** offense lol," one posited.

"Violently slammed? You and I must be watching a different game," another insisted.

"He was having a bad game before this though," another reminded.

Mahomes' counterpart, Jalen Hurts, would be named the game's MVP after overcoming an early interception to cover 221 yards from his 17 completions and score three total touchdowns (two passing and one rushing, the latter via his patented sneak).

