"Must have got knocked out of the masked singer smh" - NFL fans rejoice as Tom Brady finally breaks his hiatus to return to Buccaneers practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady finally made his return back to the team facility on Monday after a nearly two-week hiatus. Brady left the team on August 11th, to deal with a personal matter. It was announced that he wouldn’t return until after the Buccaneers' preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. It was reported that this was a prearranged absence, which was agreed before Brady returned from retirement.

Tampa Bay and the Titans played on Saturday with the Titans winning 13-3. Two days later, Brady returned to the team. This wasn’t the first time that Tom Brady has missed training camp. He skipped part of the New England Patriots’ camp in 2018 and 2019 to spend more time with his family.

Most people assumed that’s why the star quarterback stepped away from the team. However, no details have been given about Brady’s absence thus far. Some fans speculated that Brady was away from football to help film, The Masked Singer. Fans continue to share their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the top comments:

It seems the wider NFL world is not yet convinced that Brady was not filming for the Masked Singer. Speculation will likely continue until the show airs, which will either end or confirm the rumor once and for all.

Tom Brady's remarkable 2021 season

Even entering his 23rd season, Tom Brady is still playing at the top of his game. Last season, he led the NFL in passing yards. He threw for a career-high 5,316 yards, the second time in his career that he's ecipsed 5,000 yards. Of course, it helped that last season was the first campaign with 17 games. Nevertheless, it's an amazing accomplishment.

Brady added 43 passing touchdowns and came second in league-MVP voting, behind Aaron Rodgers. It was a remarkable performance, further compounded by the fact that he was 44 years old.

With the season starting in a few weeks, Brady is looking to add another Super Bowl victory, which would be number eight. We'll see him take the field when Tampa Bay travel to the Dallas Cowboys for their Week 1 matchup.

