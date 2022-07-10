"He had 16 TDs and 13 INTs last season" - NFL fans react to Lamar Jackson trolling Ravens amid ongoing contract talks

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and plans to play out the season.

While most franchise quarterbacks negotiate a long-term deal before their rookie deals are up, the Ravens and Jackson will head into the 2022 season without a new deal.

Many people think that this isn't the smartest business move for Jackson, as he is also his own agent. He won MVP in 2019, but hasn't replicated a season that good since.

Last season, he had 16 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions while going 7-5 as the starting quarterback.

Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio thinks that Lamar doesn't want a contract because he wants to prove to himself and the team that he is worth a top-dollar contract.

“And owner, Steve Bashaud. He said a couple of months ago, that Lamar is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, [he thinks], deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy. I think he wants that in order to say now [he deserves] to be on top.

"And that's consistent with what he's told the team, he doesn't want to do anything until after the season, he wants to have the best season he possibly can. And then they'll take care of the contract.”

If Lamar Jackson can have another good season this year, he will likely get a long-term deal from the Ravens and could potentially cash in.

In the midst of contract talks, Jackson updated his Twitter header with a picture that says, "I need $."

This Twitter user pointed out the ordinary stats of Lamar Jackson from last season.

This wasn't the only reaction on Twitter. Many fans took to the social media site and shared their reactions. Here is a collection of the best tweets:

Matt Whitlock @MattWhitlock3 @DevinBushFan @SharpFootball @Ravens The entire team was decimated by injuries. Lamar had covid twice and played with a bone bruise. Pretty good numbers considering. @DevinBushFan @SharpFootball @Ravens The entire team was decimated by injuries. Lamar had covid twice and played with a bone bruise. Pretty good numbers considering.

John B. @coffeeistheway @SharpFootball he needs to focus on learning how to pass the ball haha @Ravens So dumb not to have an agent lolhe needs to focus on learning how to pass the ball haha @SharpFootball @Ravens So dumb not to have an agent lol 😂 he needs to focus on learning how to pass the ball haha

