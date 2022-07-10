Create
"He had 16 TDs and 13 INTs last season" - NFL fans react to Lamar Jackson trolling Ravens amid ongoing contract talks

Lamar Jackson put out an interesting picture on his Twitter account
Robert Gullo
ANALYST
Modified Jul 10, 2022 10:54 PM IST

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and plans to play out the season.

While most franchise quarterbacks negotiate a long-term deal before their rookie deals are up, the Ravens and Jackson will head into the 2022 season without a new deal.

Many people think that this isn't the smartest business move for Jackson, as he is also his own agent. He won MVP in 2019, but hasn't replicated a season that good since.

Last season, he had 16 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions while going 7-5 as the starting quarterback.

Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio thinks that Lamar doesn't want a contract because he wants to prove to himself and the team that he is worth a top-dollar contract.

“And owner, Steve Bashaud. He said a couple of months ago, that Lamar is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, [he thinks], deep down, he doesn't think he's worthy. I think he wants that in order to say now [he deserves] to be on top.
"And that's consistent with what he's told the team, he doesn't want to do anything until after the season, he wants to have the best season he possibly can. And then they'll take care of the contract.”

If Lamar Jackson can have another good season this year, he will likely get a long-term deal from the Ravens and could potentially cash in.

In the midst of contract talks, Jackson updated his Twitter header with a picture that says, "I need $."

Lamar Jackson is his own agent & changed his Twitter header to thishis first move in contract negotiations 😂your move now, @Ravens https://t.co/7J83zIk50M

This Twitter user pointed out the ordinary stats of Lamar Jackson from last season.

@SharpFootball @Ravens Lamar Jackson had 16 TDs and 13 INTs last season.

This wasn't the only reaction on Twitter. Many fans took to the social media site and shared their reactions. Here is a collection of the best tweets:

@DevinBushFan @SharpFootball @Ravens The entire team was decimated by injuries. Lamar had covid twice and played with a bone bruise. Pretty good numbers considering.
@SharpFootball @Ravens Dude is overrated but the Twitter header is 🔥
@SharpFootball @Ravens @ravens stop playing with this man….. pay buddy dawg
@SharpFootball @Ravens Didn’t he say he wasn’t in a rush to get a deal done ?
@SharpFootball @Ravens I “need money” is the wrong way to go about it
@SharpFootball @Ravens Get a damn agent, Lamar. Get your stuff together @Ravens. Last season was a disaster.
@SharpFootball @Ravens So dumb not to have an agent lol 😂 he needs to focus on learning how to pass the ball haha
