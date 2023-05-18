Brett Favre has almost ubiquitously seen the flames of rage from NFL fans since the twilight of his career. From a scandal with the New York Jets to oft-joked about commercials and now welfare scandals, NFL fans have had plenty of opportunities to go after the quarterback.

However, in response to an allegation that the former quarterback has sided with one of the two most polarizing figures in the country in 2023, hordes of fans in turn sided with the former quarterback. Put simply, Favre essentially endorsed the ex-president as whispers begin of his revenge campaign to unseat Joe Biden.

Here's what Favre said about Trump told TMZ:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him," Favre told Jason Whitlock on the TV personality's "Fearless" podcast. "Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I'm flawed just like the rest of 'em. We're all flawed. But, I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country."

While plenty of fans were turned off even more by the comments, the tone changed for about half:

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Brett Favre says America was in “better place” when Donald Trump was president. Brett Favre says America was in “better place” when Donald Trump was president. https://t.co/eyAopglOkb

Meechlo❤️‍🔥 @meechloWityoX @DailyLoud I meaaan… the scamming azz Nicca not lying…. We still want you in Jail Brett Scummbage @DailyLoud I meaaan… the scamming azz Nicca not lying…. We still want you in Jail Brett Scummbage

RadicalRad @radleeSeVen @DailyLoud Anybody who doesn’t agree with this take is still in denial. @DailyLoud Anybody who doesn’t agree with this take is still in denial.

What made Brett Favre a Republican?

Former Packers QB at SiriusXM At Super Bowl LIV - Day 3

For those who have followed electoral politics and studied demographics, the former quarterback checks enough boxes that his ideology is far from a surprise. Having lived with a net worth on the upper end of the spectrum, he fits in with the rich, who historically tend to lean Republican.

Also, after spending his first years of true adulthood in the mid-west with the Green Bay Packers, he was exposed to plenty of ideologies of the area of small-town America. Put simply, smaller towns often like to be left alone from industrialization and big governments, which require more taxes.

Meanwhile, the rich also don't like bigger governments, because they often threaten to tax the higher end of the income bracket first or at least campaign on that promise.

Aaron Rodgers sets sights on burying Brett Favre with Jets

Aaron Rodgers at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

While Brett Favre is focusing on the political landscape and the inside of the courtroom, Rodgers is focusing on the inside of the stadium. He has 17 games to prove he's better than his mentor was in the same city. No. 8 will need to throw for more touchdowns than interceptions and win at least 10 games to sweep his mentor's performance when he was a member of the Jets.

The bar isn't exactly sky-high, but turning the Jets from a perennial place of struggle to a place of excellence is no small feat. Still, fans and pundits have braced for a much different season for the boys in green. Will Brett Favre be forced to look on in horror as No. 8 scoffs at his accomplishments?

Poll : 0 votes