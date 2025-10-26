  • home icon
  • NFL
  "Somebody call the lawyers ASAP": NFL fans rip into Amazon Prime Video for stealing Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast name

"Somebody call the lawyers ASAP": NFL fans rip into Amazon Prime Video for stealing Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast name

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 26, 2025
Nightcap Summer Sessions With Shannon Sharpe &amp; Chad &quot;Ochocinco&quot; Johnson - Atlanta, GA - Source: Getty
NFL fans rip into Amazon Prime Video for stealing Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap" podcast name - Source: Getty

Shannon Sharpe has been largely out of broadcast media ever since his misconduct allegation surfaced, but he is catching strays there once again.

On Friday, Amazon Prime Video commenced its NBA coverage. The choice for the title of its postgame show was interesting, however - Nightcap, which also happens to be the name of the Hall of Fame tight end's podcast with former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson:

And many fans were displeased:

"That cease and desist finna hit like crack in the 80s," one "salivated".
"How can yall just steal @NightcapShow_ like that???" another asked.
"Nah change the name. This is dirty and you know it," another demanded.

Shannon Sharpe thanked Chad Johnson for backing him during misconduct scandal

Over the course of his misconduct lawsuit and settlement, Shannon Sharpe lost a good number of his friends, in addition to his analyst gig at ESPN. He recalled on an episode of Nightcap:

“There’s so many people that used to call, used to text me, and I haven’t heard from them since this happened ...What it did was really show me who’s really there. There are a lot of people who were on the periphery when things were going well, and were at the apex.”
However, at least one person continued to stand by him - Chad Johnson. Sharpe thanked his fellow ex-player for his loyalty during that time:

“I appreciate you Ocho, because you texted me like ‘Unc, I’m with you. Whatever we gotta go through, we're going through it. You ain’t by yourself.’”

Johnson responded:

“‘Til the wheels fall off. You gave me an opportunity.”
This is not their first time backing each other over a sexual incident. In September last year, Sharpe was caught doing the deed on Instagram Live and apologized for it:

"I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details, the audio heard for the entire world? I'm embarrassed for a number of reasons... I'm very disappointed in myself, not for the act but to have your most intimate detail heard."

Still, Johnson chose to defend "my dawg" over the "unfortunate" incident, with both explaining that Sharpe was bad at modern technology.

Edited by Andre Castillo
