"What a moron. No one likes you": NFL fans rip Caleb Williams for laughing and talking during National Anthem performance before Bears-Vikings MNF

Caleb Williams is looking for a breakout in his sophomore season after poor coaching and a lack of talent on the offensive line hampered his debut in 2024. However, he is already making more enemies before the first game has ended.

On Monday, cameras caught the Chicago Bears quarterback laughing and chattign with other people as the National Anthem was being performed before the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

And much anger ensued:

Mimi Knox @MimiKnox18 Caleb Williams laughing at the national anthem? What a moron. No one likes you dude

Rob17Frost @Rob17Frost Caleb Williams fucking around during the national anthem. Not the QB I’d want leading my team! #bearsvikings

More of it could be seen below:

"Get the fk out of America," one demanded.

"I hope they decapitate him on national television tonight," another "prayed".

"Hey Caleb Williams, is the national anthem (expletive) funny?" another snarled.

Caleb Williams discusses frustrations of rookie season, sophomore goals

When Caleb Williams was drafted first overall by the Bears in 2024, there was much hope in Chicago that he would finally become the franchise's savior.

After all, the Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields eras had failed to be as successful as they had hoped. Now, here was a generational prospect with the skills and intangibles needed to usher in a golden age that had not been seen since the 1980s.

It did not happen immediately, however. The team was marred by poor play and coaching, the latter of which got head coach Matt Eberflus fired after a disastrous Thanksgiving loss at the Detroit Lions - the first time it had happened in franchise history. It all contributed to a ten-game losing streak that mercifully ended in the season finale at the Green Bay Packers.

In an interview with ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Williams said that he tried to find solace during that low point:

"As everybody knows, there's not a day you don't love football, but you get up and it's like, 'OK, here's going to be a tough day.' And it's finding ways to keep going. Those are the most important days. You get up and you don't feel as encouraged, as motivated, and those are the really important days for us as a team and us as players."

He was also blunt about what he wanted to achieve as a sophomore: 70% completion rate, over 4,000 passing yards - the latter a first for a Bears quarterback - and ultimately, the franchise's first championship since 1985:

"It gives you something to live up to. I want to win for this city. I want to win for the Bears. I want to win for my teammates. Selfishly, I love to call myself a winner. I'm a winner in everything I do, so that's part of it. ... The sky's the limit."

Williams and the Bears' next game will be at the Detroit Lions on September 14. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on Fox.

