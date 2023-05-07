Quarterback Andrew Luck hasn't played in the National Football League since 2018. Despite having not even turned 30 years old, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback called it a career after enduring multiple injuries.

That apparently didn't stop Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder from contacting him to see if he was available to play last season.

NFL Insider Dov Kleiman Tweeted on Sunday morning that Snyder called the former Colts quarterback to see if he wanted to return to the NFL. Clearly, he wasn't interested. Many believe that if he was, the Indianapolis Colts would likely have been his first destination.

"𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Commanders called retired former #Colts QB Andrew Luck to see if he's available to sign with them last season, via @john_keim"

That Tweet by Kleiman just added more fuel to NFL fans dislike for the Commanders owner who is in the process of selling his franchise. One Twitter user referred to him as a 'poverty owner' as he called to see if a retired quarterback was available to sign.

Others were quick to note that the Indianapolis Colts still own the NFL right to Andrew Luck. So, if he was actually interested and another NFL team wanted him, then that team would have to give up compensation. But, it's just another part of the saga of the Daniel Snyder owned Washington Commanders.

Spencer B @SCB_Sports @NFL_DovKleiman @john_keim “A source within the building says he laughed and hung up as he started choking” @NFL_DovKleiman @john_keim “A source within the building says he laughed and hung up as he started choking”

Garrett Liebhard @GLiebhard @NFL_DovKleiman @john_keim Said it before will probably have to say it again. Colts own his rights. If anyone would ever want him they would have to give the Colts draft compensation. At this point, 4 years later, why would anyone do that? @NFL_DovKleiman @john_keim Said it before will probably have to say it again. Colts own his rights. If anyone would ever want him they would have to give the Colts draft compensation. At this point, 4 years later, why would anyone do that?

How long did QB Andrew Luck play in the NFL?

Quarterback Andrew Luck was one of the most highly taled about quarterbacks during his collegiate career at Stanford.

He won the Walter Camp Trophy and Maxwell Award and everyone knew that not only was his football IQ high, so was his ability in the classroom as an architecture major.

Luck was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the ofirst overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was seen as the next in line after quarterback Peyton Manning's historic career for the franchise.

In his first season, he led them to a complete turnarund with a 11-5 record in 16 starts, which led them to the playoffs. In fact in his first three seasons he and the Colts made the playoffs.

Peyton2Luck™️ @Peyton2L

It’s only been a few years & people have already forgotten how mobile Andrew Luck was?



Luck was the complete package:

Legs, brains, arm strength, perfect spiral



This tweet hurts, man 🤦‍♂️



https://t.co/ZV8l6OCZTf Noah Compton @nerlens_ My favorite aspect of the Anthony Richardson era is how, for the first time in franchise history, the Indianapolis Colts have a true mobile quarterback.



Pretty wild that the first mobile QB in question is the most athletic one of all-time. My favorite aspect of the Anthony Richardson era is how, for the first time in franchise history, the Indianapolis Colts have a true mobile quarterback.Pretty wild that the first mobile QB in question is the most athletic one of all-time. It’s only been a few years & people have already forgotten how mobile Andrew Luck was?Luck was the complete package:Legs, brains, arm strength, perfect spiralThis tweet hurts, man 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/ZV8l6OCZTf twitter.com/nerlens_/statu… ❓It’s only been a few years & people have already forgotten how mobile Andrew Luck was?Luck was the complete package:Legs, brains, arm strength, perfect spiralThis tweet hurts, man 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ZV8l6OCZTf twitter.com/nerlens_/statu…

But, injuries then impaired his NFL career beginning in 2015. Colts fan still believe to this day that if the team had invested in a solid offensive line, that could have prolonged his career.

Luck started just seven games in 2015, 15 games in 2016 and missed the entire 2017 NFL season with a neck injury. He was able to play a full season in 2018, which led Indy back to the playoffs.

But, before the 2018 NFL season, Andrew Luck shocked everyone by announcing his retirement after just seven seasons.

