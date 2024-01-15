The Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff berth by winning seven of their last eight games during the 2023 NFL regular season. They settled for the sixth seed, matching them with the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round.

Unfortunately, there is no tomorrow for Los Angeles’ National Football Conference team after losing to Detroit by a point, 24-23. However, some fans complain that Sean McVay’s crew should have won the game.

Football fans point out pivotal non-call on Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

The Rams faced third-and-14 from the Lions’ 44-yard line with 4:20 left in regulation. Matthew Stafford, now suiting up for Los Angeles after playing 12 seasons for Detroit, threw an incomplete pass to rookie Puka Nacua.

However, the replay showed corner Cam Sutton holding onto Nacua’s jersey, which is enough for a penalty. But the infraction wasn’t called, forcing a punt from the Super Bowl LVI champions.

Had game officials penalized the Lions, Los Angeles would have gotten a fresh set of downs, allowing them to go for a field goal or a touchdown that could have won. That missed violation by the game officials had one football fan commenting:

“Rams were 100% robbed of the game”

Aside from the holding non-call, fans are also complaining about the missed roughing the passer call on Aidan Hutchinson and two other Lions players.

But besides the missed calls, the Lions made their red zone opportunities count. Detroit scored three touchdowns in the red zone, while Los Angeles had none.

A disappointing end to a great game and season

Stafford completed 25 passes for 367 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He threw a 38-yard scoring strike to Tutu Atwell and a 50-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua.

Meanwhile, the record-holder for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie finished the Wild Card Round game with nine catches for 181 yards. Their defense also generated three sacks and six hits on Jared Goff.

Those numbers typically translate to victory for an NFL team. However, the Rams’ 2023 season is over while the Lions move on. They will look to build on their accomplishments and sustain their status as a legitimate contender.

Ironically, Goff was Los Angeles’ last first-round selection, drafting him first overall in 2016. Barring any trades, they will have a first-rounder in 2024. Landing another franchise cornerstone with that pick might put them in a favorable position next season.