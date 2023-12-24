Fans were not happy with Roger Goodell and for awarding Peacock exclusivity to the Chargers game against the Bills as they were not happy with the streaming quality. Because they were the only ones broadcasting, there was no other way for supporters to catch the Saturday Night game. It costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year and one would have expected the watching experience to be top-notch at that price.

But that was not the case and Roger Goodell and Peacock both got blamed by the fans.

Roger Goodell finds himself in the crosshairs of fans after dissatisfaction with Peacock during Chargers-Bills game

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their unhappiness at Peacock and Roger Goodell. Here are some of the best reactions on the platform.

Roger Goodell has spoken about importance of streaming

While Roger Goodell is being blamed for making the Chargers versus Bills game available only on Peacock, the NFL commissioner has been clear that this is the way he wants to go. Viewing patterns have changed over the years and most young fans are expected to have a streaming service rather than cable. He has previously stated,

"I clearly believe we’ll be moving to a streaming service"

In fact, Goodell thinks of giving exclusivity for some games to Peacock as no different to giving one to NBC on TV. He has convinced himself that is the future, and he might not be wrong on that count.

The NFL commissioner has the confidence of the the owners as he has seen the transition of the league into the new era. He has kept the NFL growing despite multiple challenges ranging from concussion lawsuits to social justice issues. In turn, that has led the franchises to become some of the biggest in the wordl in valuation, which is what matters the most to ownership groups.

Accordingly, it is likely that his employers will trust the NFL commissioner on this count as well. Whether or not it looks likely now, Goodell probably believes that in the coming years more people will be streaming than watching NBC on TV.

While the fans might not be happy with the decision, NBC will be hoping that more people will come on to their streaming service to compensate for them losing TV viewership numbers. The NFL commissioner is trying to get ahead of a moving market and he has done that well in his tenure until now.