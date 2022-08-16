"Surprised McFragile didn't tear something" - NFL fans roast Christian McCaffrey over racy photoshoot featuring GF Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey's injury issues as a member of the Carolina Panthers have been well-documented over the last few seasons. When healthy, he is one of the best players in the NFL, but that hasn't happened very often. He once managed to record 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in a single season.

No one is more frustrated about the missed time than McCaffrey himself, though NFL fans won't let him hear the end of it. Even in the offseason, when the running back is fully healthy, the criticism comes.

He couldn't escape it on a completely unrelated post. The star shared pictures of himself and his girlfriend Olivia Culpo on vacation and fans brought it back to his injury history.

Here are some of the top comments:

Tom Clark @TomClark20 @nypost Surprised Christian McFragile didn’t tear something. Wouldn’t touch this guy with a 3rd round pick @nypost Surprised Christian McFragile didn’t tear something. Wouldn’t touch this guy with a 3rd round pick

JohnnyBoy @JohnBoyHob @nypost He better stay on the field she won't be "in love" any more if he ends up becoming an average Joe @nypost He better stay on the field she won't be "in love" any more if he ends up becoming an average Joe

Canon98 @Canon982 @nypost Gearing up to play three games this season @nypost Gearing up to play three games this season

TRB @TRB______ @nypost @adamlevitan Hope this helps him play more than 5 games. GL. @nypost @adamlevitan Hope this helps him play more than 5 games. GL.

The running back will hopefully suit up for Week 1 of the season. This will be a fascinating game as the Cleveland Browns come to town for quarterback Baker Mayfield's revenge game.

How will Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers fare this year?

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders

Spirits are high in Carolina as the Panthers appear to have finally landed a starting quarterback. But while Mayfield represents an upgrade over Sam Darnold, the former Browns quarterback will be a free agent following this season.

If only for a year, Mayfield will provide the much-needed stability that has been lacking since the Panthers ended things with Cam Newton. This season, though, things are looking up. With three potential Wild Card spots available, the Panthers have to feel like they can compete for one.

Competition will be fierce, but for the first time in a while, the Panthers have hope. If McCaffrey can stay healthy and Mayfield can utilize his weapons, then this offense should be much improved.

They face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs, but it's not unrealistic anymore. The Panthers could upset a lot of people in the upcoming season if their offense performs. Much depends on their star running back, who will be a real difference-maker for the franchise.

We will see them in regular-season action in less than a month's time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell