Herschel Walker is currently in the midst of a tight race for the United States Senate seat in Georgia. However, the former NFL running back found some time to dance to a 1990s hit song during a rally. The Republican Senate candidate busted out his moves to the song 'Crossroads' made popular by the rap group Bone Thugs N Harmony. Take a look at his moves here:

NFL fans caught hold of the video of his dance moves and shared their thoughts. Some fans feel that the former NFL star's moves aren't quite up to par:

Other fans commented on the song 'Crossroads' being used by the former Dallas Cowboys player:

Lord-Cartola @VSVP_JETLIFE @seanfeucht @HerschelWalker Tryna Get sturdy to crossroads by bone thugs is wild ! 🤨 @seanfeucht @HerschelWalker Tryna Get sturdy to crossroads by bone thugs is wild ! 🤨

MakaBELLi @mrb70 @seanfeucht @HerschelWalker Had that Bones Thugs n Harmony playin lol @seanfeucht @HerschelWalker Had that Bones Thugs n Harmony playin lol 💀💀💀💀

Joe @Dazrick18JOE @seanfeucht @HerschelWalker fam whys he moon walking to bone thugs and harmony. fam whys he moon walking to bone thugs and harmony. @seanfeucht @HerschelWalker 😂😂😂😂 fam whys he moon walking to bone thugs and harmony.

Herschel Walker's alleged abortion controversy

Last month, a woman came forth saying that Herschel Walker paid an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion. This is particularly interesting due to his vehement opposition to abortion under any circumstances. According to the Associated Press and the Daily Beast, she provided a copy of a check from Walker, a $575 receipt from an abortion clinic and a get-well card he supposedly signed.

The former Dallas Cowboys star noted that he gives money and get-well cards to plenty of people.

According to the receipt, the abortion happened on Sept. 12, 2009. Also, he wrote the woman a check for $700 on Sept. 17, 2009. The check was deposited two days later into her account. He denied the allegations on FOX News shortly following the story's break. Walker said:

"I never asked anyone to get an abortion. I never paid for an abortion. And it's a lie. And I'm going to continue to fight. They want this seat. Right now, they've energized me even more."

Did Walker defeat incumbent Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate race?

In the end, neither incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock nor the Republican challenger reached 50 percent during the election on Nov. 8. This means there will be a head-to-head matchup on Dec. 6 between the two candidates. The race has national implications as the balance in the Senate is on the line.

According to Politico, Warnock got 49.4 percent of the vote while Walker garnered 48.5 percent and the remaining 2.1 percent went to another candidate. For now, we'll have to wait and see if Herschel Walker will be dancing again in victory after Dec. 6.

