Joe Burrow arrived for the NFL Honors 2025 in contention for the Most Valuable Player and the Comeback Player of the Year awards but he set tongues wagging for his choice of fashion on the red carpet. The Bengals quarterback wore an all-black ensemble with a couple of chains. There was no tie or shirt to be seen from a player who has made a name for himself with his unorthodox sartorial choices.

Fans were immediately on his case as most said that Joe Burrow did not look like someone who was up for major awards. Some questioned his aura, whereas some others said that his choice of clothes looked dumb. Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

The responses kept coming with some saying that the trend of wearing a jacket without a shirt was offputting. Others asked if it was a bath robe, while there were those who seemed to be at a loss for words. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"this fashion trend of wearing a jacket with nothing else gotta go" - said one.

"What can I say…." - noted another.

"Is that a bath robe" - questioned a third.

Joe Burrow in contention for multiple awards at NFL Honors 2025 but favorite for none

Joe Burrow is in contention for the 2025 regular-season MVP after he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns. However, he is not the favorite because the Bengals did not make it to the postseason, whereas the Bills and the Ravens did. Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, both of whom also had more rushing output than the Cincinnati quarterback, are widely expected to win the honor.

Joe Burrow is also being considered for the Comeback Player of the Year award. He missed the end of last season after suffering a wrist injury but came back healthy this year and put up league-leading numbers, as mentioned before. However, Sam Darnold is the favorite to take that prize because the Vikings' quarterback was expected to be a backup and only got his chance because of an injury to presumptive starter J.J. McCarthy.

The Minnesota player led his team to a 14-win season and they were in contention until the final game for the NFC first overall seed. Joe Burrow might go empty-handed but his fit for the NFL Honors 2025 ensured that people would still be talking about him.

