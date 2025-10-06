  • home icon
  • "He should've never won MVP over Lamar Jackson": NFL fans roast Josh Allen as Bills QB gets picked off by Patriots' Marcus Jones on SNF

By Andre Castillo
Published Oct 06, 2025 03:02 GMT
Marcus Jones intercepts Josh Allen - via Getty/CMS
Marcus Jones intercepts Josh Allen - via Getty/CMS

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots as the last undefeated team after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Denver Broncos earlier in the afternoon. However, one play in the third quarter threatened to decide their fate.

With just under three minutes left and with his team trailing 10-13, quarterback Josh Allen was intercepted by cornerback Marcus Jones. It was the Bills' third turnover of the game after two lost fumbles in the first quarter:

And it led to much mockery towards the reigning MVP in the aftermath:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Josh Allen is known to buckle under pressure in close games," one reminded.
"Good. Karma for not getting James Cook heavily involved," another celebrated.
"If Ravens DBs could catch Josh would have 4 picks this season," another imagined.

Rhamondre Stevenson scored on the ensuing drive to enlarge the Patriots' lead to ten. However, Allen rebounded by finding Keon Coleman in the end zone to reduce the deficit to three.

