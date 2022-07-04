"No one loves themselves like OBJ loves himself" - NFL fans roast Odell Beckham Jr. for portrait trolling the Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Cleveland Browns was not a golden age for anyone involved. Regardless of whoever's version of events you care to believe, it's undeniable that his move to the Los Angeles Rams was the best resolution for all parties involved.

Beckham went onto claim his first Super Bowl ring and the Browns finished third in the AFC North. However, it appears that Beckham Jr. just can't let go when it comes to Cleveland, obviously still smarting at his perceived poor treatment. The Super Bowl winner recently commissioned a portrait of himself in his Rams uniform, offering a helping hand to his former Cleveland self.

Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod OBJ got a painting of Rams OBJ helping Browns OBJ off the ground OBJ got a painting of Rams OBJ helping Browns OBJ off the ground https://t.co/OGERQQMjUd

This obviously sparked a reaction from NFL fans online, who were quick to share their thoughts on Beckham Jr.'s latest project.

One fan reminded us of the importance of self-love:

Others were not happy with what they perceived as Beckham playing the victim card:

Here is an enquiry about other potential paintings that could be commissioned:

🪓Stefanski’s a Bum🪓 @gnardragon @BenAxelrod Where’s the painting of him and his dad snuggling while stabbing the qb in the back, is that one still being worked on? @BenAxelrod Where’s the painting of him and his dad snuggling while stabbing the qb in the back, is that one still being worked on?

OBJ's recent comments surrounding his knee surgery soon became the subject of ridicule:

However, there was some unexpected support from the Cleveland Browns fanbase:

Nick Smith @oartnick @BenAxelrod This is legit!! I'm a Browns fan and I get what this means for that man. Congrats to you obj. @BenAxelrod This is legit!! I'm a Browns fan and I get what this means for that man. Congrats to you obj.

Odell Beckham Jr. and his continuing dispute with the Browns

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Beckham Jr.'s time in Cleveland was often acrimonious. Despite his best efforts to develop a relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, it just didn't click. The first signs of obvious tension came in a game against the Denver Broncos, when Mayfield failed to spot the receiver when he was open.

Truth Seeker @GIsrael144 🏿 but this season has been a complete failure and I was afraid of this happening but maybe next year 🧡🧡🧡 @Brownswave I'm frustrated, @bakermayfield is frustrated, @God_Son80 is frustrated, @obj well that's obvious🏿 but this season has been a complete failure and I was afraid of this happening but maybe next year #Cleveland #Browns I still love my browns tho🧡🧡🧡 @Brownswave I'm frustrated, @bakermayfield is frustrated, @God_Son80 is frustrated, @obj well that's obvious 👇🏿 but this season has been a complete failure and I was afraid of this happening but maybe next year #Cleveland #Browns I still love my browns tho 💯💯💯🧡🧡🧡 @Brownswave https://t.co/h2evb2g2f8

When his father interjected himself into the middle of the proceedings, it was the final staw for all concerned. His father posted a video of Mayfield continuously missing the wide-open receiver. Beckham Jr. remained silent on the matter and there was no way back, which may have been the plan all along.

Brad Stainbrook @StainbrookNFL The father of #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posted an 11 minute video on Instagram today. The video showed multiple times that QB Baker Mayfield missed Odell Beckham Jr. Was also active in comments. The father of #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. posted an 11 minute video on Instagram today. The video showed multiple times that QB Baker Mayfield missed Odell Beckham Jr. Was also active in comments. https://t.co/oFbJl4ExA9

Despite obtaining instant success with his new franchise, the receiver has found it hard to let go of his grevience with Cleveland. Soon after joining the Rams, he had this to say:

"Over the last couple of years, I've felt deprived. I've definitely missed the end zone for sure, and it just hasn't been as easy and seamless as it could and should be. I'm someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game. I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game."

He continued:

"I'm just happy that I'm at a place that I'm having fun within myself. Just having fun playing football again."

He also revealed this week that his ACL surgery, carried out in 2020 under the supervision of the Browns, was allegedly botched.

"Krazy thought … really played the whole back half of the season without an acl, and won a super bowl! God doesn’t misss, I swea."

Some NFL insiders have incredibly suggested that the superstar could return to the Browns this offseason, but that reunion seems like a long-shot at this point in time.

