"Punter mentality" - NFL players and fans roast Pat McAfee for wild suggestion about stadiums 

Pat McAfee recently shared his thoughts on NFL stadiums, saying that every stadium in the league should be a dome or possess a retractable roof. On the Pat McAfee Show, he said that when there are no weather factors like rain and wind to disrupt the game, it’s much better.
Interestingly, he was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons. Kickers and punters would benefit from removing the effects of weather in the game, so it's easy to see why he thinks that.
Upon hearing his thoughts, NFL fans and players took to social media to share their own opinions. Podcast co-host and current free agent NFL linebacker Will Compton said that the former punter has a punter mentality:
Former New York Giants and New York Jets offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott had this to say:
Kelly Green, host of the Kelly Green Show, feels that some of the best games take place in the elements:
The comments were split fairly evenly, with many people also unable to decide:
Pat McAfee's career and comments
The former punter was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He had a reputation for big hits and crazy celebrations which earned him the love of the NFL world.
He played in the Super Bowl in his rookie year, where the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints. During his eight-year career, McAfee made two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2014. He retired from the NFL in February 2017. Since retiring, he has become a mainstay and fan-favorite as an analyst. He also commentates on and occasionally performs in the WWE.
He now has his own show, and it was there that he expressed his opinion that all stadiums should have both a dome and turf with zero wind:
"Every stadium should have a dome. Every stadium should have turf. Every stadium should be 75 degrees with no wind at all. Let those punts fly through the stadium. There's no need for a little side wind."
Currently, five NFL teams play in stadiums with retractable roofs: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the Colts.
Six teams in the league play in a domed stadium: Detroit Lions, Raiders, Los Angeles Rams & Los Angeles Chargers (both teams play at SoFi Stadium), Minnesota Vikings, and the New Orleans Saints.
