"Punter mentality" - NFL players and fans roast Pat McAfee for wild suggestion about stadiums 

Pat McAfee recently shared his thoughts on NFL stadiums, saying that every stadium in the league should be a dome or possess a retractable roof. On the Pat McAfee Show, he said that when there are no weather factors like rain and wind to disrupt the game, it’s much better.

Interestingly, he was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts for eight seasons. Kickers and punters would benefit from removing the effects of weather in the game, so it's easy to see why he thinks that.

Upon hearing his thoughts, NFL fans and players took to social media to share their own opinions. Podcast co-host and current free agent NFL linebacker Will Compton said that the former punter has a punter mentality:

Will Compton @_willcompton
Punter mentality twitter.com/phleaglesnatio…





Here are some of the top comments:

Dustin @Zer0kewl23 @_willcompton Man, I see his point. Having a retractable dome would make sense; however, as a fan, it's rewarding to watch a team win in crazy elements.





Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox
I will die, kicking and screaming, on the hill that football is better with weather. You put roofs on every stadium and it might as well be arena football. QBs and offenses already have such an imbalanced rules advantage. Removing any more variables will ruin the game twitter.com/phleaglesnatio…





C Gully the kid @Cgully27
This is facts, sitting in snow and rain is trash. twitter.com/phleaglesnatio…





☁︎ ʳᵉⁿᶠʳᵒʷ ˢᵗᵃⁿ ☁︎ @renfrow_stan
They should keep outdoor stadiums but sometimes the bad weather can really tarnish playoff performances. Most teams seem to be moving towards indoor anyways twitter.com/phleaglesnatio…

Former New York Giants and New York Jets offensive tackle Jumbo Elliott had this to say:





Jumbo Elliott @JumboElliott76
Only a kicker would back this. SMH. twitter.com/PHLEaglesNatio…

Kelly Green, host of the Kelly Green Show, feels that some of the best games take place in the elements:





🏈 Kelly @football_kelly
Some of the best games happen in the elements twitter.com/phleaglesnatio…

The comments were split fairly evenly, with many people also unable to decide:





Scooter McGavin @MrDavisPlease
Every sports stadium should be domed. Athletes are paid too much to make the weather effect their play. Give us the best possible conditions to let these athletes be at their best twitter.com/phleaglesnatio…





S Y B R I C E✨ @sybricemt
ehhh yes and no. i just feel like weather is apart of the game but i do understand the issue. twitter.com/phleaglesnatio…

Warning: NSFW language

Michael @Dr_Gabagool @PHLEaglesNation Football in shit weather is objectively worse football, but its more entertaining as a fan to watch @PHLEaglesNation Football in shit weather is objectively worse football, but its more entertaining as a fan to watch

Pat McAfee's career and comments

McAfee as a member of the Indianapolis Colts

The former punter was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He had a reputation for big hits and crazy celebrations which earned him the love of the NFL world.

He played in the Super Bowl in his rookie year, where the Colts lost to the New Orleans Saints. During his eight-year career, McAfee made two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2014. He retired from the NFL in February 2017. Since retiring, he has become a mainstay and fan-favorite as an analyst. He also commentates on and occasionally performs in the WWE.

He now has his own show, and it was there that he expressed his opinion that all stadiums should have both a dome and turf with zero wind:

"Every stadium should have a dome. Every stadium should have turf. Every stadium should be 75 degrees with no wind at all. Let those punts fly through the stadium. There's no need for a little side wind."

Currently, five NFL teams play in stadiums with retractable roofs: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and the Colts.

Six teams in the league play in a domed stadium: Detroit Lions, Raiders, Los Angeles Rams & Los Angeles Chargers (both teams play at SoFi Stadium), Minnesota Vikings, and the New Orleans Saints.

