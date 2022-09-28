"Its incredible how someone can be a borderline HOF NFL QB while married to Ciara & still such a dweeb" - NFL fans roast Russell Wilson over commercial for new signature Subway sandwich

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not had the best time on or off the field since his move from Seattle. The 33-year-old has struggled with his form on the field and has had several cringy moments off of it.

First, it was the Broncos' 'Let's Ride' promotional video that had no music or anything behind him. Now his latest Subway commercial has left fans unimpressed with the quarterback's acting skills. Watch his commercial below.

Ben Cary @Ben_Cary_ Russell Wilson & Subway 🤣



The original video was deleted from TikTok and Twitter Russell Wilson & Subway 🤣The original video was deleted from TikTok and Twitter https://t.co/0sfQwb1ZnV

To say that NFL fans had a really dim take on Wilson's commercial is an understatement, with one fan roasting the 33-year-old.

"Its incredible how someone can be a borderline HOF NFL QB while married to Ciara & still such a dweeb."

dante coldpeppers @NewYorkJanky @PFTCommenter Its incredible how someone can be a borderline HOF NFL QB while married to Ciara & still such a dweeb. @PFTCommenter Its incredible how someone can be a borderline HOF NFL QB while married to Ciara & still such a dweeb.

As expected, other NFL fans chimed in on the quarterback's cringy performance for his signature Subway sandwich, and it makes for grim reading.

Sern @2ndSatSports @PFTCommenter This was a deleted scene from Reservoir Dogs @PFTCommenter This was a deleted scene from Reservoir Dogs

Keys @keygull @PFTCommenter “Ever do something dangerous?” “Back in 2015 we were at the two yard line about to win the Super Bowl…” @PFTCommenter “Ever do something dangerous?” “Back in 2015 we were at the two yard line about to win the Super Bowl…”

Andy Molitor @AndyMSFW @PFTCommenter Subway called to see if they could get Jared back after seeing this @PFTCommenter Subway called to see if they could get Jared back after seeing this

Matt Maisel @Matt_Maisel @PFTCommenter This is how Steve used to talk to me when I was watching Blue’s Clues but now that I’m older it’s totally a sociopathic vibe. @PFTCommenter This is how Steve used to talk to me when I was watching Blue’s Clues but now that I’m older it’s totally a sociopathic vibe.

Clamps Sutton @clamps_sutton @PFTCommenter brilliant call by subway here. give the cringiest guy in football a commercial and it’ll bring itself to consumers @PFTCommenter brilliant call by subway here. give the cringiest guy in football a commercial and it’ll bring itself to consumers 😂

It is clear that all fans are in agreement that this is not Wilson's finest moment in front of the camera.

Russell Wilson has had his struggles early on in Denver

Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

For a veteran player who spent nearly a decade with one team, o then move to a different franchise, there are always going to be little kinks to be ironed out. Switching to a new coach, new teammates and a different gameplan, Wilson has struggled to come to grips with what rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is trying to do.

While Denver is 2-1 and second in the much-vaunted AFC West, the general consensus is that the Broncos are horrible at the moment, and so is their new quarterback.

In his first three games as a member of the Denver Broncos, the 33-year-old has 743 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception while completing only 59.4% of his passes.

Denver lost to the Seahawks to open their season 17-16, and then followed that up with an uninspiring 16-9 win over the lowly Houston Texans. The dour 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers left many Denver fans questioning why the franchise even signed the 33-year-old.

It will take time for Wilson to get acclimated to his new surroundings, but as we know, the NFL is a results-driven business, and while he has won two of his first three games, the manner in which he and the team are playing leaves a sour taste in the mouths of the franchise's fans.

What doesn't make it better is the 33-year-old's commercials that, for many, come off as cringy. For now, the former Seahawk is struggling in Denver, both on and off the field, but all NFL fans can do is hope that he turns it around. He'll have a chance to do so, starting on Sunday against Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far