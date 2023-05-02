"Draft experts know nothing" - NFL fans roast Steven Ruiz as Patrick Mahomes' draft grades go viral

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over as the Chiefs' starter in 2018. However, he wasn't viewed that way coming out of college.

Coming out of Texas Tech, scouts had their doubts about Mahomes. He threw 29 interceptions in three seasons in college, and some thought he had accuracy issues.

The Chiefs ended up trading their first-round pick and a third-round pick in 2017, and their first-round pick in 2018 to the Buffalo Bills to select Mahomes. NFL writer Steven Ruiz of The Ringer graded the Mahomes pick a C- at the time of the selection:

"Calling Mahomes a project is a major understatement. He's nowhere near ready to play in the NFL. And, honestly, he may never be. Between his inconsistent accuracy due to poor mechanics, his tendency to bail from clean pockets and his lack of field vision, he's going to leave as many big plays on the field as he creates. This was a risky pick."

MLFootball @_MLFootball Just a reminder:



DRAFT GRADES DO NOT MATTER



The greatest player to walk the planet got a C- Just a reminder: DRAFT GRADES DO NOT MATTERThe greatest player to walk the planet got a C- https://t.co/g4USjvK9mA

Fans roasted Steven Ruiz for his C-grade of Patrick Mahomes being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs 10th-overall. Some think he should be fired/not allowed to work in sports anymore while others noted how he had other terrible draft grades in the past few years.

PJ @pstechen @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive OMG, hahahaha. Every negative here is exactly why Mahomes is amazing. These draft experts know nothing @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive OMG, hahahaha. Every negative here is exactly why Mahomes is amazing. These draft experts know nothing

I. Ford @illTechnica @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive Bottom line, don't take these analysts at everything they say. They're not omniscient. They're fallible and their messups, unlike yours and mine, are very public. @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive Bottom line, don't take these analysts at everything they say. They're not omniscient. They're fallible and their messups, unlike yours and mine, are very public.

Burns @SirBurnsAlot85 @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive Wow way to remind us draft grades don’t matter. When we literally have a person that was drafted at the bottom end and has more super bowls than any team @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive Wow way to remind us draft grades don’t matter. When we literally have a person that was drafted at the bottom end and has more super bowls than any team

SJ @SeanJones_302 @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive I mean whoever wrote that probably shouldnt have a job in sport’s right @_MLFootball @ChiefsMMZ @ArrowheadLive I mean whoever wrote that probably shouldnt have a job in sport’s right

Patrick Mahomes has cemented himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time at the age of 27

Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

At the age of 27 and through six seasons, Patrick Mahomes has already paved his way as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.

He's won two league MVPs, two Super Bowls, and two Super Bowl MVPs. He holds the record for the most passing yards per game (303) and has the highest passer rating (105.7.)

He has a regular season record of 64-16, has thrown for 24, 241 yards, 192 touchdowns, and 49 touchdowns. He's also run for 1,547 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He has a 11-3 playoff record, throwing for 4,084 yards, 35 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a record 107.4 passer rating.

