When he returns to the football field in 2024, Trevon Diggs has much to prove. His 2023 campaign lasted only two games after suffering an ACL tear during practice.

But as he gears up for a comeback, his family grew after he and influencer Joie Chavis welcomed their child together. The two-time Pro Bowler has two kids: Aaiden (born 2016) and Chosen (born 2021).

"Joie already has two children with Bow Wow and with rapper Future."

“Joie already has two children with Bow Wow and with rapper Future.”

"These dudes love sloppy seconds"

“These dudes love sloppy seconds”

Another commenter said:

“Athletes / Actors / Musicians recycling the same women.”

Below are other reactions regarding Trevon Diggs having a child with Joie Chavis.

Chavis’ child with Bow Wow, Shai Moss, was born on April 27, 2011. Meanwhile, Hendrix, her son with Future, is five years old. Future also has a son with musician/entrepreneur Ciara, Russell Wilson’s wife.

According to Page Six writer Tamantha Ryan, Chavis and Trevon Diggs started dating in 2022. She updated her followers about her latest pregnancy by posting an Instagram video to the tune of Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work.” She was sporting a bikini while showing her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Clinic website states that athletes dealing with an ACL injury could undergo a recovery period of up to nine months. Following his timeline, Diggs might be ready in time for the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

He and DaRon Bland make an elite cornerback duo once he returns to football action.

Trevon Diggs’ NFL career

The Cowboys selected Diggs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 50 spots after top overall pick Joe Burrow. He finished his rookie season with 58 tackles, 14 pass deflections, three interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble in 12 games.

A year later, he became a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro after leading the league in interceptions (11), two of which he returned for touchdowns. Trevon Diggs also had 21 passes defended and 52 tackles in 2021.

The former Alabama standout earned his second Pro Bowl selection in 2022 after tallying a career-high 59 tackles, three interceptions, and 12 pass deflections. Diggs had an interception, three pass deflections, and four tackles in 2023.

Diggs suffered the season-ending ACL tear two months after he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension with the Cowboys.