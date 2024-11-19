  • home icon
NFL fans roast Tyler Guyton after Cowboys OT allows sack and loses fumble in same play: "He is a complete bust" 

By Param Nagda
Modified Nov 19, 2024 05:42 GMT
Tyler Guyton (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys' dismal campaign continues to spiral, as the Houston Texans thrashed them at AT&T Stadium and handed them their fifth straight loss. The home team was in the game until early in the fourth quarter but two errors in less than two seconds from offensive tackle Tyler Guyton cost them a touchdown and a shot at victory.

On a 2nd-and-6 play from the Cowboys' 39-yard line, quarterback Cooper Rush dropped back, went through his reads, and was seemingly preparing to unload a deep pass downfield. However, on his blindside, Texans defensive end Derek Barnett got past Guyton with ease, and got his hand on the ball before the Cowboys quarter uncorked his pass and forced a fumble.

The lineman had seemingly made up for his error in pass protection by recovering the football, but safety Jalen Pitre sprinted in and punched the ball out of his hands, allowing Barnett to scoop the ball and run untouched in the endzone.

Cowboys fans on social media were incensed at Barnett and called him out for his pair of errors:

Analyst Skip Bayless also called out the offensive tackle for his decision to wrestle with Texans players with the ball in his hands rather than hitting the turf and protecting it.

Cowboys' OL woes: Once a strength, not anymore

Not too long ago, the Cowboys' offensive line was considered one of the best in the league. Over the last three years, they ranked in the top half of the fewest sacks allowed in the league.

However, 2024 has been a different story. This season, they have given up 2.9 sacks on average, which ranks 22nd in the league. The Texans managed to sack Cooper Rush five times, showcasing the dismal protection he was playing behind.

Addressing the offensive line and the running back unit will be the Cowboys' main priorities in the offseason. If they fail to improve on both fronts, they'd be setting up Dak Prescott for failure.

Edited by Veer Badani
