Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be on the move. After a season that saw him largely underwhelmed as an injury to his ankle in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers ended his season.

Now, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Tannehill's future with the Titans is uncertain at best with the thought that the 34-year-old could be available for trade.

It is worth noting that the veteran quarterback has a huge cap hit of $36 million, so it remains to be seen if another team is willing to take that on. NFL fans were quick to give their thoughts on the news, with one fan claiming no other NFL team wants him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nobody wants him."

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on Tannehill potentially being available for trade, with many not holding back on their thoughts.

Taylor S Hurst @TitansMan97 @MitchHollywood @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN At some point you have to look to the future. Tannehill ain’t it so we might as well start working to find our future franchise QB. Sooner we do, the sooner we get past the growing pains @MitchHollywood @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN At some point you have to look to the future. Tannehill ain’t it so we might as well start working to find our future franchise QB. Sooner we do, the sooner we get past the growing pains

riot @TwoRiot @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN Realistically how is this man still in the league @NFL_DovKleiman @JFowlerESPN Realistically how is this man still in the league

With Ryan Tannehill potentially available, it will make for interesting viewing to see which teams will come calling. Being 34, Tannehill's best days are likely behind him and we have seen what he is like without Derrick Henry.

His cap hit is sure to be the biggest factor in teams looking into a trade possibility, but one thing is for certain, the Titans look to be moving on from him.

Which teams could trade for Ryan Tannehill?

Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers

The good thing for Tannehill is that even if teams do not see him as a starter, there is likely a franchise that might see him as a backup. With his salary going to be a sticking point, that will likely not be this season.

What Tennessee wants for him will also factor into calculations as it is highly unlikely that teams will give the Titans their asking price.

Teams like the Washington Commanders, possibly Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and Indianapolis Colts may see Tannehill as an option.

With a base salary of $27 million, Ryan Tannehill will likely see any potential suitors balk at the thought of trading for him, given the teams mentioned above can draft a quarterback in a week's time. But this is the NFL, so never say never.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes