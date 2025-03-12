Damar Hamlin is back in Buffalo for at least one more year. The Bills and the safety agreed to a one-year contract extension this morning, with the NFL announcing the news.

Hamlin has been with the Bills for the last four seasons and played and started in 14 games last season for the Bills. He had 89 tackles, two tackles for a loss and had career highs in pass deflections (5), interceptions (2) and fumble recoveries (1).

Following the news of Hamlin returning to the Bills for another season, most Bills fans were happy for him to be back on the team.

Here's how fans reacted on social media to the Bills signing Hamlin to a one-year extension:

"Real ones know Hamlin quietly had his best year…," a Bills fans said.

"Awesome! Everybody loves Damar Hamlin," a fan replied.

"After a standout season, Bills keeping one of their own!," said another fan who liked what they saw from Hamlin last season.

Not everyone was happy about the Bills bringing back Hamlin. Some fans made some cruel comments. They said the Bills feel obligated to sign him back due to his medical condition and his suffering cardiac arrest a few years ago on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Still, some fans even responded by questioning some of the hate he's received while expressing that they are happy that the Bills are bringing him back for another year.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Damar Hamlin was solid last year. Still fear for him a little every time he makes a tackle though," a concerned fan said.

"He’s a decent starter I don’t get the hate," a fan said.

"His season wasn't bad," said another person who pointed out Hamlin had a solid 2024-2025 campaign.

Exploring the Buffalo Bills' off-season additions

Joey Bosa during AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

So far this off-season, the Buffalo Bills have added three key addiitons to their team via free agency. Just last night, it was announced that they reached a one-year deal with defensive end Joey Bosa.

Bosa and Greg Rousseau will likely be the two starting edge rushers for Buffalo this season.

The team also signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer to a three-year deal worth $36 million. He will likely serve as WR2 or WR3 behind Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman heading into the season.

The Bills reached a deal with another defensive end as they signed Michael Hoecht to a three-year, $21 million deal. He'll likely serve as a rotational defensive end.

In addition to their off-season additions, the Bills reached contract extensions with a few key players. This includes quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive end Greg Rousseau.

