  • NFL fans have their say as league announces offseason Hard Knocks with the Giants: "Why did you pick the most boring team?"

NFL fans have their say as league announces offseason Hard Knocks with the Giants: "Why did you pick the most boring team?"

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 15, 2024 17:26 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
Giants to be featured on Hard Knocks

The New York Giants are looking to bounce back strong during the 2024 NFL season after a disappointing campaign last year. They enjoyed a breakout 2022 season when they advanced to the second round of the NFL Playoffs but followed that up with a disastrous 6-11 record last year.

The franchise has used the offseason to make some signficant changes to their roster as they look to get back into playoff contention.

Their quest to do so before Week 1 will be featured in the popular Hard Knocks series on HBO Max during the summer.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

The annual series is something that many NFL fans look forward to each year. After the official announcement that this season would feature the Giants, it sparked some mixed reactions from the fanbase.

Some were excited about the selection:

"This is gonna slap and every hater is going to be secretly enraged with jealousy," said another.
"Daniel Jones to the promised lands," stated another.

Others were disappointed:

"Why did you pick the most boring team? They don't even have Saquon or McKinney anymore," replied another.
"You are just exploiting your assetts to crank out junk reality TV now," posted another.

The Giants appear to be one the most polarizing teams ahead of the 2024 NFL season, based on results in the past two seasons.

They will need to answer the question of whether they are more like the team that beat the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs two years ago or the one that received the sixth-overall pick in the NFL Draft last season.

The difference in those two teams may depend upon the health of Daniel Jones. He has struggled to avoid injuries during his career so far, including missing almost all of last season.

The franchise has been rumored to be considering moving on from him but passed on draftinga quarterback. That could contribute to an interesting Hard Knocks season, as well as their roster turnover during the offseason.

Giants' most notable 2024 NFL offseason moves

Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley

One of the biggest issues that the New York Giants needed to address during the offseason was their lack of weapons at wide receiver.

They potentially did so by selecting Malik Nabers inthe first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He could provide them with a much-needed playmaker, especially with Saquon Barkley departing during free agency and being replaced by Devin Singletary.

Apart from losing their best offensive player, they also parted ways with star defensive back Xavier McKinney. While that may hurt their secondary, they did add Brian Burns, one of the best available edge rushers, to potentially help their defense as a whole.

It will be interesting to follow along and see if the changes they made this year can get them back to the postseason.

