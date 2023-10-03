NFL fans have their say on how long Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be together after going viral

Many fans are speculating about the viral relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The two instantly became the "it" couple in the NFL after they were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Then, the pop star attended Kansas City's game at the New York Jets on Sunday.

Thus, it seems like the two are enjoying their time together. But fans are already speculating if the rumored couple will still be together until Feb. 14.

An expert in entertainment betting said:

"Excitement surrounds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they all but confirm their partnership in Kansas City this past weekend with Swift appearing at Kelce's NFL game! Bookmakers say there's a 66% chance that they will still be a couple by Valentine's Day next year!"

Other betting markets discussed which couple name the Daily Mail will give Kelce and Swift. Fans have been suggesting adorable names. Out of Traytray, Trift, Tayce and Traylor, it is Swelce which has 3/1 odds.

Travis Kelce thanked two sports commentators for making Taylor Swift visit Chiefs games

NFL star Travis Kelce offered his heartfelt appreciation to Fox Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for playing a key role in connecting him with pop sensation Taylor Swift.

Their public request for Swift to consider a date with Kelce led to her attending two Chiefs games. Kelce openly expressed his gratitude, emphasizing the debt of gratitude he owed to Andrews and Thompson for this exciting connection:

"You two are something else! I owe you big time!!"

Fans are buzzing with excitement about this newfound relationship, hoping it blossoms into something more, making it a talking point in the sports and entertainment circles.