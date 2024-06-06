The Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks will kick off Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight and they got some help from Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to hype the series up.

Ahead of Game 1, both the Mavericks and Celtics dropped hype videos with Brady and Mahomes narrating them. Brady narrated the Celtics video, while Mahomes narrated the Mavericks video, getting fans hyped up to watch the series.

There isn't a more exciting time for sports than the finals/championship. Mahomes and Brady are two of the best competitors at the quarterback position, and each has had a ton of postseason success.

With both the star quarterbacks narrating the hype videos for each side, football fans gave their input on who they would side with. Some fans think the Celtics will definitely win with the support of Brady, who has a 2-0 record against Dallas in the regular season.

"That explains why Celtics will win the series in 5," a fan said.

"Tom Brady beat Mahomes therefore Celtics will beat mavericks," one fan said.

"This should settle the goat debate once brady goes 3-0 in the playoffs," one person wrote.

"helll ya this is gonna be a good finals I can tell," one fan said.

Fans across the world, regardless of the sport and who their teams are, seem to appreciate the two quarterbacks helping hype up the 2024 NBA Finals.

Some fans are siding with Mahomes, stating this may be the first time he beats Brady in the postseason.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Need Mahomes to finally beat Brady in the playoffs," one fan said.

"Love Brady, but this time I'm team Mahomes! #DallasMavericks," one fan wrote.

"Love this! Regardless of who you want to win...," one fan said.

Regardless of Brady and Mahomes hyping the videos up, it is up to the Mavs and Celtics to battle on the court to determine who will come out on top.

Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes: Can Mahomes catch up to Brady's greatness?

Tom Brady, left, Patrick Mahomes, right during Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There's almost no question that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. His resume speaks for itself.

Brady holds passing records such as most Super Bowl wins (7), most wins, passing attempts, completions, yards, touchdowns and most postseason victories.

In his 23-year playing career, Brady appeared in 10 Super Bowls and has always been at the top of his game.

Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, is in the middle of his playing career and is in his prime. The 28-year-old Mahomes already has three Super Bowl victories, two MVPs, six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

Ever since becoming a starter in 2018, Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks. At this rate, he does have a realistic chance to potentially catch up to Brady's greatness.

Brady played until he was 43, and if Mahomes could play for at least another 12 years until he is 40, he could surpass some of Brady's records.

Do you think Mahomes could eventually surpass Tom Brady?